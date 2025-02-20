"Trying to Get Somebody Else Elected": Trump Slams Biden Admin Over $21M USAID to India

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accused the Biden administration of interfering in India's elections by allocating $21 million through USAID for "voter turnout." Speaking at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, he questioned why American taxpayers' money was used in India's democratic process.

"Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian government... This is a total breakthrough," Trump said.

His comments have sparked controversy in both the U.S. and India, with many questioning the intent behind the grant. The claim has led to political backlash in India, especially among ruling party members who view it as external interference.

USAID Fund Scrapped by DOGE

Trump's remarks came shortly after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced it had canceled the USAID grant. The department, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has been reviewing funds allocated under the Biden administration. The $21 million was intended to support voter turnout efforts in India, but Trump and his allies believe it was meant to favor the opposition.

"Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout?" Trump said at the Miami event.

The decision to revoke the USAID funds has drawn attention to U.S. foreign aid policies. The DOGE has also canceled grants to other nations, including Bangladesh, Mozambique, Serbia, and Nepal. In Bangladesh, $29 million was previously allocated for "strengthening the political landscape," which has now been withdrawn.

Ruling Pary BJP Reacts to Trump's Claims

Trump's comments have fueled political debates in India, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responding strongly. BJP leader Amit Malviya posted Trump's speech on X, hinting that the opposition INDIA bloc could have benefited from the funds.

"$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" Malviya wrote.

Sanjeev Sanyal, an economic advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also reacted to the claims. He described the USAID funding as the "biggest scam in human history" and demanded transparency on who received the money.

Meanwhile, Mary Millben, an American singer and supporter of Modi, echoed Trump's views. She claimed the Biden administration backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the elections. "The previous administration wanted their liberal agenda to win. However, not one dollar of that $21 million was effective. My beloved India voted for PM Modi because he is a man of the people," Millben wrote on X.

Indian Elections and USAID Controversy

India's 2024 general elections saw the BJP returning to power, but with a reduced majority. The party, which was expected to secure a sweeping victory, failed to reach the halfway mark and had to rely on allies to form the government. The opposition INDIA bloc made gains but could not oust the ruling coalition.

The revelation of USAID's involvement has now raised concerns about external influence in India's democracy. Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar called it a "smoking gun of interference," demanding an investigation into the funding trail.

"Shocking that on one hand there is discussion on democratic values, and on the other hand, there is brazen undermining of democratic nations," Chandrasekhar wrote. He urged authorities to trace how the money was used and who the beneficiaries were.

Trump's Stance on Foreign Aid

Trump has repeatedly criticized U.S. foreign aid, calling for funds to be redirected toward domestic needs. He has previously questioned why the U.S. provides financial assistance to wealthy nations, including India, and vowed to eliminate unnecessary spending if re-elected.

During his speech, he praised the DOGE's move to cut USAID programs. "Over the past month, we have effectively eliminated the USAID, which was funding much of this lunacy," he said.

Trump's statements have intensified the debate over international funding and its impact on global politics. With the 2024 U.S. presidential race heating up, his remarks are expected to shape discussions on America's role in supporting democracies abroad.

As investigations into the USAID funding continue, political leaders in both India and the U.S. are expected to weigh in on the controversy, making it a major talking point in the coming months.