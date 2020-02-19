There is a photo of an extremely adorable animal which went viral on social media this week. The image became the subject of several memes which have delighted many people in the world. But a few social media users spotted that something is not right about the image.

The photo, which was circulated online, was a cute image of the baby platypus, which is also known as puggles. But it turns out that this was not actually a platypus. Then what was it?

The truth behind baby platypus image

It was actually a rock, a sculpture which was made by Serbian fantasy artist Vladimir Matić-Kuriljov. It should be noted that the artist created the sculpture out of a plastic-like material called super sculpey, which he then painted with acrylic paints.

While many social media users thought that it was an adorable real animal, some of them were quick to point out the truth behind the image. Whilst many people were disappointed that they were fooled by the artist, though some could not resist praising him for his impressive work.

Facts about platypus Platypuses don't have a stomach



A platypus's bill is comprised of thousands of cells that give it a sort of sixth sense

Discovery of a single tooth in 2013 helped researchers identify a prehistoric platypus that was more than three feet long

Platypuses are one of only five species of extant monotremes

Platypuses are born out of leathery eggs

They are one of just a few venomous mammals, which is one of their more reptilian characteristics

Platypuses don't use their tails to slap the water in warning, or even to move them through the water

Many social media users also shared the real image of baby platypuses to point out the difference between the sculpture and the animal. Some users posted an image of the real animal and mentioned that "This is what a real baby platypus looks like people," some compared it with the fictional character "Baby Yoda" and mentioned that "Nevermind Baby Yoda. Allow me to introduce-Baby Platypus."

One of the Twitter users who knew that the image doesn't represent the real baby platypus, he said that "Ok even if that picture of a baby platypus is fake the real thing is just as good," while another user wrote, "It's time for me to speak up. The viral baby platypus is made of stone and everyone thinks it's real, I just can't let this go on any longer. It's a beautiful work of art."

