Just days after "false" rumours surfaced that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were planning to remarry in Hawaii end of this year, a new report claimed that the actress was pregnant with her fourth child. However, these claims are untrue.

According to the National Enquirer, the alleged pregnancy rumours sparked after Garner was seen with a "baby bump." A source told the magazine that her friends are now wondering who the father of the unborn child could be.

"If Jen is pregnant, the dad could be narrowed down to either [Affleck or John Miller]," the source said. "Or it could be someone else she hasn't told anybody about!"

"She's keeping this close to her heart for the time being. She definitely does seem to be sporting a growing baby bump, so she could be in the early stages of pregnancy," the source said, adding that she has recently been spending a lot of time with Affleck. "It's conceivable they could have decided to just go for it."

Gossip Cop debunked the rumours as Garner is not pregnant and Affleck is definitely not the father has the two are not together anymore. Meanwhile, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2012, Garner admitted that she did not want to have another child.

Affleck and Garner began dating in 2004 and got married in 2005. In 2015, the couple announced their split, following which the two have been focusing on co-parenting their three kids together -- Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

Since her split, Garner has moved on and is currently dating Cali Group chairman John Miller.

However, recently there were rumours that Garner and Miller ended their relationship and the actress was planning to get remarry Affleck as he was now sober. But, these claims have no truth. Garner and Miller are still together, but the two have not spoken out about any plans about their relationship.