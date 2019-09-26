Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who were married for 10 years, announced their split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Since then, Garner has moved on and is currently dating Cali Group chairman John Miller.

However, a new report claimed that Affleck and Garner rekindled their romance, and the two are planning their second wedding in Hawaii. These rumours are completely untrue.

According to Woman's Day, Affleck proposed to Garner and she said "yes" and the two plan to remarry later this year. The report claimed that the "Alias" actress decided to get back with Affleck as she is impressed with the progress he made since going to rehab last year for alcohol addiction, Gossip Copreported, debunking the claims.

"She's told pals that she's happier than ever and says Ben's become a soppy romantic," a source told Woman's Day. "He writes love notes for her, which he leaves around the house," the source added.

"For so long, she couldn't see herself dating... Her friends are very excited that she is dating. She is very much trying to get things private though," the source added.

But, despite the claims, Garner and Affleck are not calling off their divorce. The two stars are currently having an amicable relationship and are parenting their kids successfully.

Meanwhile, Garner is still dating Miller, with whom she sparked romance rumours in 2018. The couple has been spotted together several times while out on a romantic date.

Earlier this month, there were also rumors that Affleck and Garner are having a baby together. But this story was also untrue.

Affleck and Garner began dating in 2004 and got married in 2005. They have three kids together -- Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.