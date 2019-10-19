Just weeks back, Blake Shelton had laughed at rumours of him and Gwen Stefani having a baby. Now, a report claimed that the couple got married on the singer's 50th birthday earlier this month.

The false rumour about their marriage was spread by Life & Style magazine, which claimed that the ceremony took place when the two went on a camping getaway in California. However, Gossip Cop debunked the rumours of the "hush-hush wedding in the woods."

"Gwen thought she was just going camping for her birthday with Blake," a supposed source told the magazine, adding, "but what she got turned out to be the surprise of a lifetime... It was a fairly-tale wedding under the stars, and Gwen said it was one of the best moments of her life."

The source added that Shelton "got Gwen's friends and her sister to help him pick out a dress, flowers and the rings... Gwen was absolutely blown away."

There is, however, no truth to these rumours. The same magazine had previously "falsely" reported that Stefani had announced her pregnancy during a wedding at his Oklahoma ranch.

Last month, Blake Shelton jokingly responded to rumours about him and Stefani having twins. On September 14, Stefani used social media to promote her new kids' clothing line for Target, called Harajuku Mini. "Super excited have #HarajukuMini back in @Target #hurrygrabit!! #kawaii G," the "No Doubt" singer tweeted. To this, Shelton responded, writing: "Ohhhhhh @gwenstefani this stuff will be great for our twins!!!!"

Stefani, who split with Gavin Rossdale in August 2015, announced her relationship with Shelton in November 2015. Stefani is a mother of three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shares with Gavin Rossdale. She was married to Rossdale for 13 years before calling it quits.

Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert, but the two filed for divorce in July 2015. The duo don't have any kids together.