Blake Shelton has jokingly responded to rumours about him and Gwen Stefani having twins. "The Voice" coaches, who became official on November 2015, have been surrounded with several rumours about their marriage and baby plans.

Recently, some reports claimed that Stefani was pregnant with twins. However, while these rumours were debunked by other websites, Shelton shot down the rumours with a joke.

On September 14, Stefani used social media to promote her new kids' clothing line for Target, called Harajuku Mini. "Super excited have #HarajukuMini back in @Target #hurrygrabit!! #kawaii G," the "No Doubt" singer tweeted. To this, Shelton responded, writing: "Ohhhhhh @gwenstefani this stuff will be great for our twins!!!!"

While this was meant to be a joke, some social media jumped to conclusion that the news about Stefani's pregnancy was, in fact, true.

"Oh no!! Tomorrow's magazines with have @gwenstefani is pregnant with twins and it's been confirmed by @blakeshelton," one fan tweeted. "You know they've had Gwen pregnant for almost 20 months already! I love y'all! Y'all are the best!!"

Stefani, who split with Gavin Rossdale in August 2015, is already a mother of three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shared with her husband of 13 years.

In a joint statement, the pair wrote at the time, "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment."

Shelton and his estranged wife Miranda Lambert filed for divorce in July 2015. The duo did not have any kids together.

The couple released a statement to the Associated Press: "This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."