Rumours about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding plans have been making the rounds for months, and now a report claimed that the couple was fighting over the wedding delay. The report claimed that Stefani is awaiting the annulation of her first marriage and is taking this slow, which is annoying Shelton.

However, these claims are completely untrue as everything is going well between Shelton and Stefani. Gossip Cop has debunked similar rumours several times in the past.

Stefani, who split with Gavin Rossdale in August 2015, announced her relationship with Shelton in November 2015. Stefani is a mother of three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shares with Gavin Rossdale. She was married to Rossdale for 13 years before calling it quits.

Following the announcement of the relationship, Stefani and Shelton's marriage rumours surfaced. Not too long ago, Us Weekly reported that Stefani and Shelton did not walk down the aisle because Stefani's first marriage to Gavin Rossdale was yet to be annulled by the Catholic Church. However, this claim was untrue as Stefani was in no rush to tie the knot with Shelton.

There have been fabricated stories about Stefani and Shelton's marriage as well. Last month, a report claimed that the couple got married on the singer's 50th birthday. The false rumour about their marriage was spread by Life & Style magazine, which claimed that the ceremony took place when the two went on a camping getaway in California. However, Gossip Cop debunked the rumours of the "hush-hush wedding in the woods."

In September, Shelton jokingly responded to rumours about him and Stefani having twins. On September 14, Stefani used social media to promote her new kids' clothing line for Target, called Harajuku Mini. "Super excited have #HarajukuMini back in @Target #hurrygrabit!! #kawaii G," the "No Doubt" singer tweeted. To this, Shelton responded, writing: "Ohhhhhh @gwenstefani this stuff will be great for our twins!!!!"