Rumours about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga continue to swirl despite it being cleared that the two were not romantically involved. Recently, the cover of Life & Style magazine featured a story stating that Cooper broke his A Star is Born co-star's heart.

"There's no doubt about it – Gaga fell head over heels for Bradley during the filming of A Star Is Born. She thought he was 'the one' and assumed he felt the same way – until recently. He's totally backed off," an unreliable source claimed.

However, this claim and the other that Ciioer was on the verge of buying an engagement ring for the Shallow singer are completely untrue.

"Gaga feels like Bradley led her on because he was giving off all the signs that they'd become an item," the source said, adding that Cooper "suddenly realized he was jumping into a full-blown commitment to someone else and got scared."

The report claimed that Cooper ended things with Lady Gaga in the "in the most horrible way." However, the actor did not do any such thing in their nonexistent romance, Gossip Cop reported.

After the success of A Star Is Born, fans speculated a romance between the two stars due to their amazing on-screen chemistry. These claims heated up after Lady Gaga and Cooper performed together at the Oscars. However, both the stars have denied being involved together. Lady Gaga also said in an interview that their chemistry was so great because that's what they wanted for the movie.

Meanwhile, Cooper, who had been dating Irina Shayk, ended his four-year-long relationship in June. Some reports claimed at the time that there was trouble between the two due to Cooper's closeness with Lady Gaga. However, these rumours were untrue.

Recently, In Touch magazine also "falsely" claims that Cooper couldn't handle the attention he and Lady Gaga were receiving following the success of the film, due to which he backed out of being in a relationship with the singer.

"They truly loved each other, which they freely admitted, and which was clearly evident whenever they were together. But Bradley has commitment issues. Gaga was ready, basically screaming her love for him from the rooftops. It was Bradley who decided to hold off," the source said.