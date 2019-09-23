Rumours about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's romance first made the rounds after their performance of "Shallow" at the Academy Awards. Despite the rumours being debunked by the "A Star Is Born" co-stars, a new report claimed that their alleged relationship ended because of too much attention.

However, these new claims are completely untrue.

In Touch magazine claims that Cooper couldn't handle the attention he and Lady Gaga were receiving. The unreliable source claimed that "they truly loved each other, which they freely admitted, and which was clearly evident whenever they were together. But Bradley has commitment issues. Gaga was ready, basically screaming her love for him from the rooftops. It was Bradley who decided to hold off."

The source added that everything was going too fast Cooper and he could not handle it. However, the chemistry between the two stars was just a result of them playing their role to perfection.

"People saw love, and guess what? That's what we wanted you to see," Lady Gaga said about her and Cooper's much talked about performance at the Oscar's during her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live. She also slammed social media, calling it the "toilet of the Internet" for spreading false stories.

At the time when the romance rumours about Cooper and Lady Gaga hit the Internet, the actor was dating Irina Shayk. Cooper and Shayk were in a relationship for four years and the duo share a daughter together. However, in June, the couple announced their split.

Following their breakup, many speculated that the reason for the breakup was Cooper and Lady Gaga's alleged relationship. However, these claims are completely false.

Since the split, Cooper and Shayk have been co-parenting their daughter Lea. While several rumours about Cooper's dating life have surfaced since his breakup, the actor is focusing on his career. The same goes for the supermodel, who is currently in Milan representing several fashion labels.