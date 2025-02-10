Trump's Super Bowl Interview: Elon Musk Tasked with Uncovering 'Billions' in Pentagon Fraud

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed his ambitious plan to reform federal agencies by enlisting billionaire Elon Musk to spearhead efforts aimed at reducing what he calls "wasteful spending." Trump detailed his vision during a pre-recorded interview with Fox News, which will air before the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the heart of this initiative is the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Trump claims will eliminate unnecessary expenses across multiple government agencies. He believes Musk's leadership and business expertise make him the ideal candidate to take on the challenge.

Musk's Role in Restructuring the Government

Trump spoke highly of Musk's involvement, assuring Americans that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is not taking on this role for personal benefit. Instead, Trump insisted that Musk is motivated by a desire to improve government operations and eliminate inefficiencies.

"Look, I ran on this, and the people want me to fix it. Elon has been terrific," Trump said in the interview.

When pressed about whether he fully trusts Musk to handle such a significant responsibility, Trump responded confidently, saying the billionaire is deeply invested in the mission.

"Trust Elon? Oh, he's not gaining anything from this. In fact, I don't even know how he has time for it, but he's so into it," Trump added.

Targeting Federal Agencies for Reform

Trump outlined the first steps in his plan, starting with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). He revealed that Musk's first assignment would be to begin dismantling the agency, which he believes has been mismanaging federal funds for years.

"I told him to start with USAID. Then, in 24 hours, I'll have him check the Department of Education. After that, we're moving on to the military," Trump stated.

He claimed that these actions would uncover significant financial mismanagement, saying, "We're talking billions, hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud and abuse."

Trump did not provide specific details on how Musk would carry out the agency reviews, nor did he explain what alternative structures would replace them. However, he emphasized that his administration is committed to identifying and eliminating government waste as quickly as possible.

TIME Magazine's Controversial Cover Fuels Debate

Trump's announcement comes at a time when Elon Musk's influence in government affairs is already a subject of widespread discussion. TIME Magazine recently published a cover featuring Musk seated at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, an image that has ignited debate about his increasing role in shaping U.S. policies.

Critics argue that Musk's expanding government influence raises concerns about the intersection of private enterprise and public administration. Others, including Trump supporters, see Musk's involvement as a step toward improving government efficiency by applying business strategies to public institutions.

Full Interview to Air on Fox News

The full Fox News interview will air at 3:00 p.m. ET, during which Trump is expected to provide further details on his plan to reshape the federal government. He is also likely to discuss his broader agenda for the first 100 days of his administration.

Trump's latest move signals his ongoing commitment to restructuring government agencies, and with Musk at the helm of the DOGE, the coming months could see dramatic changes in how the U.S. government operates.