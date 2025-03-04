Trump's Shocking Limping Exit from Golf Cart Sparks Health Concerns as Viral Video Ignites Speculation

U.S. President Donald Trump was seen dragging his leg while stepping out of a golf cart in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. The video, which quickly went viral, showed the 78-year-old struggling to move his leg, sparking speculation about his health.

Social media users reacted swiftly, with many questioning whether Trump was suffering from an underlying condition. Some described his movement as "rigid" and "unnatural," while others noted he appeared "wobbly" and "pigeon-toed." One user commented, "Look at him walk. He's getting old." Others speculated that his gait issues might be age-related, while some simply wished him well.

The footage spread across various platforms, with critics and supporters weighing in on what it could mean for Trump's health. However, his team was quick to shut down any concerns, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Trump's Team Dismisses Health Concerns

In a statement issued Monday, Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung dismissed the speculation. He accused critics of pushing false narratives to attack the president.

"Deranged and morally bankrupt liberals—including the corrupt media—have now resorted to complete falsehoods and fabricated lies because they have no shame," Cheung stated.

He went further, claiming that Trump's critics were suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and that they "spend every waking hour of their pathetic lives" obsessing over him.

Despite this strong response, discussions about Trump's physical condition continued online. Some medical professionals suggested that his movement could be due to normal aging, while others said it might be worth further examination.

Past Health Concerns

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about Trump's health. In previous instances, visible bruising on his right hand caught public attention. He was seen with a reddish mark in August and again in November, raising speculation about possible medical treatments.

Last week, during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the White House, Trump was again spotted with a bruise on his hand.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later addressed the matter. She explained, "President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day."

While Trump's team insists that his health is fine, questions persist, with his latest public appearance fueling fresh debates.

As the 2024 election season heats up, every public move by the president is under scrutiny. Whether his recent limp was a minor issue or a sign of something more serious remains unknown.

For now, Trump continues his campaign efforts, brushing off concerns and dismissing critics as politically motivated.