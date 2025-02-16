Trump's Mugshot Takes Center Stage at White House – Bold Display Outside Oval Office Sparks Frenzy, Elon Musk Weighs In

U.S. President Donald Trump has placed his mugshot on display outside the Oval Office in the White House. The framed image, taken from the front page of the New York Post, has been spotted in the hallway near one of the Oval Office doors. It has been there since at least February 4, when Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The mugshot was taken at Fulton County Jail in Georgia in August 2023. Trump was arrested on multiple felony charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The image shows him in a navy suit and red tie, scowling at the camera with furrowed brows. He became the first U.S. president to have a booking photo released.

The framed front page featuring Trump's mugshot gained attention during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the White House. The picture remained visible as the two leaders met in the Oval Office on February 13, 2025.

Dan Scavino, Trump's longtime aide and now White House deputy chief of staff, posted a video of the framed mugshot on February 14. He captioned it, "HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY! WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE @WHITEHOUSE," in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reacted to the mugshot's display. He called it "Based" in a brief comment on X. The term is often used to describe someone as confident and unapologetic.

Trump has used the mugshot as a symbol of defiance during his political campaign. His campaign sent fundraising emails highlighting the image. "I want you to remember what they did to me," one email read. "They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail and TOOK MY MUGSHOT. So guess what? I put it on a mug for the WHOLE WORLD TO SEE!" The campaign also sold coffee mugs featuring the mugshot.

This move aligns with Trump's strategy of turning controversies into rallying points. Supporters view the mugshot as proof of his resistance against political opponents. Critics, however, see it as a reminder of his legal troubles.

Trump's display of the image in the White House suggests he is embracing the moment rather than shying away from it. The decision to frame the newspaper front page near the Oval Office door ensures that visitors and officials passing through the hallway see it.

Trump's legal issues have been central to his political comeback narrative. His 2023 indictment was one of several legal battles he has faced. Despite this, he has maintained strong support among his base, using the mugshot as a rallying symbol.

During his meeting with Modi, Trump reportedly emphasized the strong ties between the U.S. and India. The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and discussed economic cooperation. Their meeting marked a continuation of their relationship, which had been on pause for four years.

Trump's ability to turn controversies into branding opportunities has been a key part of his political strategy. Whether through merchandise or public displays, he continues to use his legal battles to energize his supporters.

With Musk's endorsement of the mugshot display, the moment gained further attention on social media. As Trump eyes another run for office, his supporters see the image as a sign of resilience. Meanwhile, his critics argue that it highlights the unprecedented nature of his presidency.