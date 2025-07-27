Trump's Meme Mocking Obama Backfires as JD Vance Steals Spotlight Again

In a fresh jab at former President Barack Obama, Donald Trump stirred the internet with a meme, only to have Senator JD Vance unexpectedly steal the spotlight.

Trump reposted an edited image originally shared by his son, Donald Trump Jr., spoofing the notorious 1994 O.J. Simpson police chase. In the meme, Obama is shown riding in the iconic white Ford Bronco, cast as a fugitive. Trump appears behind the wheel of a pursuing police cruiser. Yet the image's viral appeal didn't come from the main figures—it was JD Vance who drew the internet's attention.

Trailing behind in a second squad car is Vance, humorously portrayed with long hair and a youthful, clean-shaven face, resembling his college-era appearance. This version of "long-haired JD Vance" has been a recurring meme ever since his emergence on the national stage, and it once again dominated social media discussions.

The meme followed another provocative post by Trump—an AI-generated video that depicted Obama being arrested in the Oval Office by FBI agents while Trump watched smugly. Shared on Truth Social, the video quickly gained traction and stirred controversy.

These meme-based attacks come as former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has leveled serious allegations against the Obama administration. Gabbard claims she has "overwhelming" evidence that top officials under Obama fabricated the Trump-Russia collusion story following the 2016 election. She states over 100 documents implicate Obama in directing the effort, and she intends to present them to the Department of Justice and FBI.

Though Trump's intent was likely to fuel political criticism of Obama, the internet seems more captivated by JD Vance's retro look, turning a targeted meme into yet another viral distraction.