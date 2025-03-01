Solo Avital and Ariel Vromen: Who Are the Creators of 'Trump Gaza' AI Video and Why Are They Accusing Trump of Theft?

The creators of the controversial "Trump Gaza" AI video have distanced themselves from Donald Trump, claiming they never intended to support his "propaganda machine." They insist they had no idea how the video ended up in his hands and say he used it without permission or credit.

Solo Avital and Ariel Vromen, co-founders of EyeMix Visuals, a Los Angeles-based AI content company, revealed that the video was an AI experiment created using Arcana software. They claim it was meant as a satirical joke, not a political statement, but they now regret making it.

AI-Generated Satire Sparks Backlash

The AI-generated video, which quickly went viral, depicts Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting shirtless by a pool beside a golden statue of Trump. The exaggerated portrayal of Gaza is shown as a luxurious resort, filled with bearded men in bikinis, mocking militant groups.

This unrealistic version of Gaza is a stark contrast to reality, where nearly 50,000 people have died, and 2.2 million people have been displaced due to the ongoing war. The video's portrayal angered both Americans and Palestinians, many of whom found it insensitive and misleading.

Creators Claim Video Was Just an AI Experiment

Avital and Vromen now say they regret creating the video, stressing that it was never meant for public or political use. They revealed that they made it in just eight hours as part of an AI software test.

The idea came from Trump's recent comments suggesting a "Riviera of the Middle East" plan for Gaza, in which he proposed leveling the region and transforming it into a resort.

Avital told NBC News, "We thought, let's do a little satire. It was a joke."

Vromen explained that he was in Las Vegas when Trump made the statement, which inspired the concept. "The idea was that Trump wants to turn Gaza into Vegas. We wanted to have an internal laugh about it."

The creators also defended the bearded dancers in bikinis, saying they were intended to mock Hamas militants, referencing the group's recent treatment of Israeli hostages. However, the scene was widely misinterpreted, further fueling controversy.

Trump Shares Video Without Credit or Permission

Avital and Vromen were shocked when Trump shared the video on Instagram and Truth Social, without any caption, explanation, or credit.

Avital expressed disbelief, saying, "I was stunned that Trump posted a video of himself as a golden statue, like a dictator, and dancing with a woman who wasn't his wife in a club."

The two were frustrated that Trump used their work without permission and that people might think they support him.

Vromen accused Trump of stealing their content, stating, "Trump has stolen our content. This was made by artists."

Creators Distance Themselves from Trump

Despite the viral success of "Trump Gaza," Avital and Vromen want nothing to do with Trump. They emphasize that they did not make the video for him and that its spread was beyond their control.

The controversy has reignited debates over AI-generated content, political propaganda, and the ethical use of digital art in politics. As AI tools become more powerful, creators fear that their work could be misused or repurposed without their knowledge.

For now, Avital and Vromen are left regretting their experiment, as they scramble to clarify their intentions and distance themselves from the political storm their video has created.