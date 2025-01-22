Trump's Bold Sword Dance Leaves Secret Service 'Very Nervous' While Musk's Moves Go Viral at President's Inauguration Ball

Donald Trump brought flair to the Commander-in-Chief Ball by dancing with a sword in hand. The event, held in Washington, D.C., celebrated his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. Trump, known for his signature fist-in-the-air dance moves, added a twist by incorporating the ceremonial military sword used to cut the inaugural cake.

Trump's energetic display left Secret Service agents "very nervous," as Vice President JD Vance joked during the ceremony. Trump's moves were accompanied by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, as they danced to Elvis Presley's American Trilogy. The atmosphere grew livelier when the crowd joined in to the beats of Village People's Y.M.C.A., a song often played at Trump's campaign rallies.

The ball saw pomp and grandeur as Trump celebrated his historic return to the White House. In his inaugural address earlier in the day, Trump reiterated his campaign's key slogan, "Drill, baby, drill," signaling his administration's plans to focus on domestic oil and gas production.

Another standout moment of the evening was Elon Musk's energetic dance. Musk, a prominent supporter and investor in Trump's campaign, joined the festivities with his own set of celebratory moves. A viral video captured Musk passionately dancing and shouting "Yesssss!" on stage. His enthusiasm added to the event's lively atmosphere and became an internet sensation.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to both Trump's sword-wielding dance and Musk's celebratory performance. Clips of the event quickly went viral, sparking a mix of amusement and admiration among netizens.

The Commander-in-Chief Ball marked the culmination of a historic day for Trump and his supporters, blending tradition, celebration, and a dose of unexpected theatrics. While the focus was on Trump's return to the presidency, Musk's lively performance ensured the event would be remembered as much for its exuberance as its political significance.