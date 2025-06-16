Trump's $57.4 Million Crypto Gains Brighten His 2024 Digital Windfall

U.S. President Donald Trump earned nearly $57.4 million in 2024 through his cryptocurrency firm, World Liberty Financial (WLF), according to a newly released government ethics report. The income stemmed primarily from token sales managed by the venture.

The 234-page US Government Ethics report, covering the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, lists Trump as the "Co-Founder Emeritus" of WLF. His sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump are also named co-founders of the crypto enterprise.

Trump co-founded the venture with real estate mogul and attorney Steven Witkoff. As per the filing, Trump retains ownership of the WLFI protocol and governance structure, in addition to controlling the token treasury, key digital wallets, and associated intellectual property of the business.

The report also disclosed that Trump has active service agreements with the original founders of WLF. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. WLF's flagship offering is a stablecoin, the World Liberty Financial Token (USD1), which is pegged to the U.S. dollar.

As of June 15, 2025, the token traded 0.35 percent higher at $1, per CoinMarketCap. Its all-time high of $1.01 occurred on May 12, 2025, and its lowest price of $0.991 was recorded on April 16, 2025.

The firm claims its mission is to democratize financial services via open blockchain infrastructure. "Our goal is to create a fairer system where opportunity isn't limited by location, status, or permission," reads the WLF website.

The company profits from sales of the USD1 token and related crypto offerings. In March 2025, Trump signed an executive order to establish a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile," further signaling his commitment to crypto.

