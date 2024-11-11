Trump Warns Putin Against Ramping Up War in Ukraine in First Call after Election Victory: Report

President-elect Donald Trump held his first post-election phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, warning him against escalating the conflict in Ukraine, according to a new report. During his campaign, Trump claimed he could resolve the war "in a single day," though he did not clarify the steps he would take to achieve this.

The incoming president took note of the presence of U.S. military forces in Europe, aiming to deter the Kremlin leader from further escalating Russia's war in Ukraine, during their telephonic chat on Thursday, sources revealed to the Washington Post. The President elect also showed interest in arranging a follow-up discussion, according to the report.

Trump's Chilling Warning

On Wednesday, Trump, 78, also had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. While specific details of their discussion were not known, Trump reassured Zelensky of his support. Tech mogul Elon Musk was also on the call.

Vice President-elect JD Vance outlined a somewhat more detailed proposal, suggesting the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the two nations in conflict and including a commitment that Ukraine would not join NATO.

Zelensky criticized Vance's proposal as "radical" and strongly opposed it, insisting on a restoration of Ukraine's 1991 borders, which would include Crimea and the Donbas region.

Both Putin and Zelensky praised Trump after his win against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday. "He behaved, in my opinion, in a very correct way, courageously, like a real man," Putin said last week, according to a translation. "I take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election.

"What was said about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to bring about the end of the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion, this deserves attention at least," Putin said.

Zelensky similarly commended Trump following his win.

"We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," the former comedian-turned-president said in a statement last week.

Trump, the Mediator

When questioned about the reported call between Trump and Putin, Steven Cheung, the Communications Director for the Trump-Vance campaign, told The Post, "We do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders."

"President Trump won a historic election decisively and leaders from around the world know America will return to prominence on the world stage. That is why leaders have begun the process of developing stronger relationships with the 45th and 47th president," Cheung said in a statement.

Trump's team includes both aides and advisers who are less supportive of Ukraine and some who lean more favorably toward Kyiv, such as former adviser Kellyanne Conway, who serves as a registered lobbyist for Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., who seems to have considerable influence on his father's staff choices, recently criticized Zelensky on social media, saying, "You're 38 days from losing your allowance."

On Saturday, Trump made it clear that two prominent Ukraine-supporting officials from his first administration — former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — would not be returning to his new administration.

Within Ukraine, senior officials view the president-elect as somewhat unpredictable, although Zelensky has voiced optimism that Trump will maintain U.S. support for Kyiv.