Trump Unveils $5 Million Gold Card for Wealthy Foreigners Featuring his 'Mugshot' and Becomes Its First Buyer in Citizenship Scheme

U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed a bold new immigration proposal: a $5 million "Gold Card" offering wealthy foreigners a path to American citizenship. The card, gold in color and the size of a credit card, features his official portrait — one that resembles the mugshot taken during his re-election campaign at an Atlanta courthouse.

Unveiled aboard Air Force One, Trump described the card as "The Trump Card," a nod to both his surname and the familiar expression. "For $5 million, this could be yours," Trump told reporters with a smile. "That was the first card. You know what it is? It's the gold card — the Trump card."

The announcement has sparked global attention and raised new questions about immigration fairness, economic impact, and Trump's branding tactics.

A New Route to US Citizenship

The gold card is being pitched as an elite version of the existing EB-5 visa program, which allows foreign nationals to invest in the U.S. economy in exchange for residency. Under the current scheme, a minimum investment of $800,000 is needed for targeted areas or $1 million elsewhere.

Trump's gold card, however, sets the price much higher. At $5 million, it offers green card privileges and a fast track to full citizenship. The president says the program will attract successful global investors who contribute to the U.S. economy through business growth, taxes, and job creation.

"We want the best," Trump said. "People with wealth who will invest in America and make it stronger."

Branding and Controversy

What makes this card unique isn't just its high price tag — it's the design. The card includes Trump's image from his mugshot, which has become a symbol of his 2024 campaign. The words "The Trump Card" are boldly printed, turning what might have been a simple document into a collector's item — or a political statement.

Critics say the card turns immigration into a luxury product, available only to the ultra-rich. Supporters argue that it's a smart way to raise funds and attract global talent.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick backed the plan, calling potential applicants "world-class citizens." He said all will be subject to strict screening but stressed the program's appeal to successful, high-value individuals.

Who Can Get It and When?

Details on how to apply are still being finalized. Trump said the cards would be available within two weeks. Interested buyers would need to follow U.S. immigration regulations, and likely submit financial and background documents.

Trump claimed he was the first to purchase the card but said he was unsure who the second buyer was. According to Lutnick, more than 1,000 gold cards were sold in just one day. He also estimated that 37 million people worldwide are eligible based on financial capacity.

There is currently no limit on how many gold cards may be issued. Trump suggested that up to 10 million could be made available if the demand continues.

A Fix for America's Debt?

The economic rationale behind the program is bold. With the U.S. national debt exceeding $36 trillion and growing by billions each day, Trump believes the gold card could help close the gap.

"If millions buy this card, that's real money coming in," Trump said. "It's a smart way to deal with our debt while attracting the world's best."

Still, many critics view it as a system that favors the wealthy. While millions of hopeful immigrants face long wait times and legal hurdles, the gold card offers a shortcut for those with enough money.

Immigration advocates warn that such programs risk creating a two-tier system — one for the rich, and one for everyone else.

What Happens Next?

Trump's gold card plan is still in its early days. Official rollout is expected by mid-April. Interest appears high, especially among high-net-worth individuals looking for citizenship options.

But debates over fairness, branding, and ethics are sure to follow. Whether the program will succeed or face legal and political roadblocks remains to be seen.

For now, Trump is betting that his gold card — complete with mugshot and all — will be a game changer in both immigration policy and presidential politics.