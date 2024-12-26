Trump Trolls Trudeau as He Promises to Lower Taxes if Canada Becomes '51st States' and Touts Ex-Hockey Star Wayne Getzky as Next PM

President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, suggesting that he would give Canadians a tax break if they choose to become "our 51st state." He also urged them to appoint NHL legend Wayne Gretzky as their leader.

Trump has in recent days hinted at expanding U.S. territory to include Canada, Greenland, and Panama. He has also ridiculed Prime Minister Trudeau by referring to him as a "governor." On Christmas Day, he escalated his criticism of both the Panamanian and Canadian governments. "I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One' as he is known in Ice Hockey circles," the President-elect wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's Christmas Joke

"I said, 'Wayne, why don't you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn't even have to campaign,'" the president-elect said.

Trump, who believes Canada has taken advantage of the U.S. in trade dealings, has spent weeks mocking Trudeau by calling Canada a potential U.S. "state" and referring to the prime minister as its "governor."

According to Trump, Wayne Gretzky, who has no political experience, seemingly has "no interest" to start a campaign to unseat the unpopular Trudeau as prime minister.

Undeterred, the 78-year-old president-elect on Wednesday encouraged Canadians to persuade the hockey legend and Brantford, Ontario, native to consider launching a campaign. "He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement," Trump wrote.

"It would be so much fun to watch!" he added.

In another post, Trump extended a sarcastic "Merry Christmas" to Trudeau, once again mockingly addressing him as "governor."

Trump's Argument

The president-elect claimed that Canada should join the U.S. as its 51st state, arguing that Canadian citizens face excessively high taxes. He promised that their tax burden would drop by over 60 percent if they became part of the United States.

Trump also suggested that Canadian businesses would "immediately double in size" and that the nation would receive unparalleled military protection if the Great White North chose to unite with the U.S.

Trudeau, 53, has been Canada's prime minister since 2015. The leader of the Liberal Party is under increasing pressure to step down, including from within his own party, as the country approaches its next federal election.

Many Canadians are frustrated with soaring costs and a worsening housing crisis that have developed during Trudeau's more than nine years in office.

Recent polls indicate that Canada's Conservative Party holds a significant lead over the Liberals in the election, expected to take before October 2025.

Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago last month, where he had dinner with Trump as the 45th president threatened to enforce a 25 percent tariff on Canadian imports. Trudeau reportedly told the president-elect that such a move would "devastate" Canada's economy.

"So your country can't survive unless it's ripping off the US to the tune of $100 billion?" Trump reportedly replied, referencing the US trade deficit with Canada.

The president-elect proposed that Canada should merge with the U.S. as its 51st state and sarcastically nicknamed Trudeau "Governor."