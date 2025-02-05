Trump Says US Will Take Over Gaza Strip with Troops 'If Necessary' after Relocating All Palestinians to Neighboring Countries

President Donald Trump put forward an extraordinary proposal for the Middle East, suggesting a United States takeover of the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip while relocating its Palestinian population is to neighboring countries. This is the latest shift in his vision for rebuilding the region, which has suffered extensive destruction due to Israeli airstrikes.

His remarks are likely to ignite fears among Palestinians, yet Trump emphasized the need for fresh ideas and vowed to transform the area into what he called "the Riviera of the Middle East." Trump, a real estate developer who views the world through the lens of negotiations, has often highlighted Gaza's seaside location ideal for a tourist destination.

Trump's Extraordinary New Plan

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," Trump, 78, said at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who praised the concept.

"We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings — level it out and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area."

Trump said that the nearly 2 million people living in the Gaza Strip would be moved to nearby nations as part of a temporary process—while also suggesting they would not be allowed to return later.

"Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years," the president said at the press conference.

Trump said that he would send U.S. troops to the region "if necessary" and envisioned people from around the world occupying an "international unbelievable place," which he described as "the Riviera of the Middle East," with a limited number of Palestinians allowed to resettle there.

In Trump's vision, U.S.-led reconstruction efforts would generate thousands of jobs while relieving Palestinians of the burden and cost of rebuilding yet again.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu all but supported the proposal, stating, "I think it's something that could change history, and it's worthwhile really pursuing this avenue."

The Israeli leader said "[Trump] sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism, so many attacks against us, so many trials and so many tribulations.

"He has a different idea, and I think it's worth paying attention to this."

For a Better World

Although Trump often criticizes past U.S. military interventions in the Middle East, he did not specify a timeline for the proposed American control of Gaza or the relocation of its residents. However, he framed the plan as a carefully thought-out "strong recommendation" aimed at achieving peace in the region.

"I've studied this very closely over a lot of months, and I've seen it from every different angle," Trump said.

"I spoke to other leaders of countries in the Middle East and they love the idea. They say it really brings stability and what we need is stability."

Hamas and Israel agreed to a cease-fire last month after Trump warned of far-reaching consequences for the militant group if a deal to end the conflict and secure the release of hostages was not finalized before his inauguration on January 20.

Despite suffering massive losses during the 16-month war, Hamas still maintains control over certain areas of the Gaza Strip.

Trump said that the U.S. would take a "somewhat more violent" approach if Hamas fails to uphold its commitment to release all hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, surprise attack that triggered the war.

Egypt and Jordan have already rejected Trump's request to accept displaced Gazans. However, on Tuesday, Trump claimed that he believes that both Cairo and Amman would eventually agree, claiming that Gazans would welcome the opportunity to relocate.

"Gaza is a hellhole right now. It was before the bombing started, frankly, and we're going to give people a chance to live in a beautiful community that's safe and secure, and I think you're going to see tremendous outpouring of support," he said.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, the president made increasingly bold statements about Gaza. Before his press conference, while speaking in the Oval Office, he suggested that those who were relocated "wouldn't want to go back."