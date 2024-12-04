Trump Threatens Hamas with 'All Hell to Pay' Over Hostage Crisis Before Inauguration

In a direct and urgent message, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has warned Hamas that if they fail to release the hostages before he takes office, "all hell will break loose" in the Middle East. Trump's bold declaration was made on Truth Social, where he vowed to take stronger actions than ever before against those responsible for the ongoing hostage crisis.

The Republican leader emphasized that the individuals holding hostages would face unprecedented consequences. He stated that those behind such "inhumane" acts would be dealt with more severely than anyone in the history of the United States. Trump made it clear that if the hostages are not freed, the U.S. will act decisively.

Trump's warning also marked a shift in America's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Known for his close ties to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump criticized the efforts to negotiate with Hamas, describing them as "all talks, but no action." He stressed that while there has been much international discussion about the hostages, little has been done to resolve the crisis.

The situation escalated dramatically after Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The attack killed over 1,200 people, and around 250 individuals were taken as hostages. In response, Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza, leading to more than 45,000 Palestinian deaths, according to reports from the Associated Press. As of now, around 100 hostages are still in captivity, and the fate of many remains uncertain.

The Biden administration has made several attempts to mediate talks between Israel and Hamas. While a ceasefire was brokered between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas has shown little interest in re-engaging in negotiations. The U.S. government has criticized the militant group for its lack of concern for both its own fighters and the civilians in Gaza.

As Trump prepares for his potential return to the White House, his comments suggest that a tougher approach to Hamas could be on the horizon. His outspoken stance on the hostage situation and his condemnation of the previous diplomatic efforts set the stage for possible significant shifts in U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.

With tensions running high and the hostages still in danger, the world watches closely as Trump's warning could lead to a new chapter in the ongoing conflict.