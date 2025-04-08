Trump Threatens China with Additional 50% Tariffs if Beijing Does Not Roll Back Its 34% Retaliatory Tariffs Amid Global Market Meltdown

President Trump warned China that he would impose an extra 50% tariff if Beijing fails to cut down its 34% retaliatory tariff on U.S. goods by Tuesday, escalating his trade war rhetoric. The president also issued a warning that if China did not ease its stance, all trade negotiations and discussions would be called off.

"If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!" Trump warned.

Trump Issue Fresh Threat to China

The president introduced an extra 34% duty on Chinese goods during his April 2 announcement on reciprocal tariffs, on top of a 20% tariff that had already been implemented earlier in his term.

If the additional 50% tariff is enacted, the overall tariff rate on imports from the Asian powerhouse would surge to 104% compared to what it was before Trump took office.

On Friday, Beijing announced it would implement matching 34% tariffs on all goods imported from the United States. China's State Council Tariff Commission criticized Trump's tariff move, calling it a "typical unilateral bullying practice" by the U.S. and saying that it violated international trade norms.

Trump expressed his frustration with China's reaction, sharing his disappointment in a post on Truth Social.

"Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!" Trump added in his post. "Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Despite three straight days of sharp declines in the stock market, Trump remains hell bent on defending his aggressive tariff policies.

Trump Plan Still Unclear

Markets surged on Monday following a false report claiming Trump was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs to allow for negotiations. However, the White House quickly dismissed the report as "fake news," causing market to turn volatile again.

Trump suggested that new agreements were being discussed, as global leaders continued reaching out to the White House. "Countries from all over the World are talking to us," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has repeatedly advocated for taking a tougher economic stance against China.

Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, said that over 50 nations have reached out to Trump regarding his tariff policy.

Trump has said that he has already held talks with leaders from Japan as well as various European and Asian nations about negotiating tariff rates, and discussions are still underway about potentially easing the levies as markets continue to decline.

Earlier on Monday, the president urged Americans not to become "Panicans" and encouraged them to remain ""patient"—marking the first time he directly responded to investor concerns about his tariff policies.