Natalie Winters: White house Correspondent who went Viral for Her Racy Outfits Denied Membership at National Press Club

A White House reporter who drew attention earlier this year for wearing 'inappropriate' outfits has now faced a major setback in her career. Natalie Winters, 24, co-host of Steve Bannon's War Room on Rumble, announced on social media Wednesday that her application for membership in the prestigious National Press Club had been rejected.

"I co-host one of the largest shows on the right, Presidents and Congressmen share my work and I have a White House Press pass," she lamented in a post online. She shared a screenshot of the rejection email which she was sent that read: "Dear Natalie, Thank you for applying for membership at the National Press Club."

Major Career Blow

The rejection letter further read, "Our membership committee and Board of Governors reviewed your application. Unfortunately, you do not meet the qualifications for membership at this time. Thank you for your interest in the National Press Club."

Winters is now slamming the century-old association, where journalists and media professionals interact with top government figures, saying it should officially rename itself the "National Propaganda Club."

"This is a great example of discrimination that's led to the irrelevance of many of the outlets they let in," she told the New York Post, adding that the club "could have used my membership dues' in light of 'the mass firings and ratings collapse of legacy media."

Journalists accepted into the club are required to pay annual dues of $704, which breaks down to $59 per month.

However, younger members between the ages of 21 and 35, such as Winters, are eligible for a reduced rate of $34 per month or $400 per year.

In a statement to the New York Post, a spokesperson for the National Press Club explained that the organization follows a long-standing process for evaluating membership applications. "Decisions are made in alignment with the standards of journalism we uphold,' the spokesperson said, noting: "We do not publicly comment on individual applications out of respect for all involved."

Reason Behind Rejection Unclear

Although the reason for her membership rejection remains unclear, Winters has sparked controversy, with several online critics calling out the outfit she wore on her first day at work. She had worn a black top layered over a white collared shirt, paired with a short white leather skirt featuring a chevron pattern.

"Could you at least dress more modestly? This isn't high school, it's a PROFESSIONAL and highly privileged position to be in," one person wrote on social media.

Winters has also faced backlash in the past for openly admitting she was "transphobic" and for sharing provocative posts on X targeting the transgender community.

She was labeled an "Islamophobe" by viewers of Piers Morgan Uncensored in January after claiming that Islam was "conducive to pedophilia." Winters also sparked controversy by targeting Zelensky online following a heated on-camera exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

She posted photos of herself wearing a short, form-fitting red dress with the caption, "I really don't care, do you?" and tagged Zelensky—an apparent nod to the jacket worn by First Lady Melania Trump during her husband's presidency, which had that same phrase printed on the back during a visit to immigrant children in Texas.

Despite the criticism, Winters—who hails from Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Chicago—remains a prominent voice on Steve Bannon's podcast, which reportedly attracts millions of listeners.