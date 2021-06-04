Trump-Supporting Ohio Man Goes on Pooping Spree Outside Neighbor's House Because They're 'Democrats'

A 70-year-old Ohio man who told cops he was a Trump-supporter confessed to repeatedly urinating and defecating in front of a neighbor's home because they "are Democrats and support Joe Biden.

According to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun,Jerry Detrick was cited on Sunday after the homeowner caught him red-handed at around 3:15 a.m. in Greenville, Ohio.

Homeowner Spotted Detrick Squatting Outside His Home

According to investigators, the homeowner, Matthew Guyette, 59, called 911 after spotting a man squatting down and relieving himself near some shrubs outside the home he shares with his husband. When confronted by Guyette, the suspect got up and started walking away from the property.

He later provided a description of the man to police and was identified as Detrick, a retired high school teacher, who lives a couple of blocks away from Guyette's residence.

Detrick Confessed to Defecating Outside Guyette's House 'Multiple Times'

During police questioning, Detrick admitted to urinating in Guyette's yard on May 30, and also confessed to previously defecating on the property "multiple times."

He said he targeted the home because Guyette and his partner "are Democrats and support Joe Biden" while he is a "Trump man." The officer who responded to the 911 call noted that Detrick's statement led him to believe the incident was "politically motivated."

Detrick received a warning for trespassing and a misdemeanor citation for littering and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on June 8. Littering in Ohio is a punshiable offence and carries a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

In a Facebook post following Detrick's bust, Guyette revealed Detrick has been defecating in his front yard for the past decade. "An eventful early morning. Finally caught the man who's been shitting in our front yard for the past ten years," he wrote. He also noted in the comments section that the serial pooper would leave behind "3 or 4 crumpled up restaurant napkins that he used to clean himself," which is when they realized they had a "visitor."