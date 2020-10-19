A video of a woman refusing to wear a face mask and accusing a Starbucks barista of discriminating against her because she is a Trump supporter is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip was shared by TikTok user Alex Beckom, who works as a Starbucks barista in San Diego, California along with a caption that read, "Welcome to my day at work."

'You're Discriminating Against Me'

With the help of annotations in the video, Beckom pointed out that a woman came into the outlet and pulled down her mask to speak to a fellow barista when she told her to put her mask back on.



"I'm not gonna listen to anything you say to me when you talk to me like that," the woman responds. "And I know it's because you're discriminating against me because I'm a Trump supporter."

Beckom reiterates to the woman that next time she visits the store she needs to keep the mask on. "F*ck Black Lives Matter," the woman then exclaims before asking for a straw and condiments.

'It's a Hoax'

Beckom cautions her one last time that she needs to wear the mask next time otherwise she will be denied service, to which the woman argues that wearing a face mask does not constitute a law.

"It's not a law, I can show you the penal code and everything," she says to Beckom. "It's a hoax!"

The woman then walks away with her order saying, "This is America and I don't have to do what you say, Trump 2020!"

Beckom then asks the woman to leave the establishment and she responds by yelling an expletive at the barista before exiting the store. "F*ck black lives matter," she turns around and yells one more time before leaving for good. Watch the clip below:

The video has since racked up dozens of comments from users who lauded Beckom for the way she handled the situation and called out the woman over her behavior.

"I love how you handled that," wrote one user. "I would have climbed over that counter so fast and knocked her out. I don't have patience for stupid people"

"Starbucks, you need to give her a raise and also ban this customer for life," commented another. Users are now sending virtual tips to Beckom on Venmo and Cashapp, a quarter of which, she says, will go to the store.