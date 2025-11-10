Tim Davie and Deborah Turness: BBC Director General and News CEO Resign Amid Row Over Trump's Doctored Speech on Panorama

BBC Director-General Tim Davie has stepped down amid ongoing controversy over the doctoring of a Donald Trump speech featured in an episode of Panorama. Deborah Turness, the BBC's CEO of News, has also resigned after facing backlash over claims that the documentary misled viewers.

In a statement, Tim Davie admitted, "There have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility." The resignations come just days after the BBC was hit by an internal scandal, with a leaked dossier revealing several incidents that appeared to show serious bias in the network's reporting. The resignation of the two bosses is a big blow to the BBC.

Tainted Bosses Resign

The controversy centers on edited clips from Trump's January 6, 2021, speech, which were cut together in a way that made it appear like he told his supporters he would march with them to the U.S. Capitol to "fight like hell."

The documentary, titled Trump: A Second Chance?, aired on the BBC the week before last year's U.S. election. Following its release, Trump's team accused the broadcaster of spreading "100 percent fake news."

The House of Commons' Culture, Media and Sport Committee demanded answers from BBC executive Mr. Shah and asked what steps he planned to take in response, after The Telegraph published details from an internal memo about the issue.

The resignations also come amid unrest in the newsroom after a newsreader was rebuked for changing the phrase "pregnant people" to "women" during a live broadcast.

The BBC has also come under heavy fire for its reporting on both the Israel-Gaza conflict and transgender rights.

An internal dossier, written by former journalist Michael Prescott and sent to the BBC board, further highlighted major concerns about how BBC Arabic covered events in Gaza.

After announcing his resignation, Tim Davie said, "I wanted to let you know that I have decided to leave the BBC after 20 years. This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days.

Clear Explanation

"I am working through exact timings with the Board to allow for an orderly transition to a successor over the coming months. I have been reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times, combined with the fact that I want to give a successor time to help shape the Charter plans they will be delivering," Davie continued.

"In these increasingly polarised times, the BBC is of unique value and speaks to the very best of us. It helps make the UK a special place; overwhelmingly kind, tolerant and curious. Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable. While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision.

"Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility."

BBC Chairman Samir Shah said: "This is a sad day for the BBC. Tim has been an outstanding Director-General for the last five years. He has propelled the BBC forward with determination, single-mindedness and foresight.

"He has had the full support of me and the Board throughout. However, I understand the continued pressure on him, personally and professionally, which has led him to take this decision today. The whole Board respects the decision and the reasons for it. Tim has given 20 years of his life to the BBC.

"He is a devoted and inspirational leader and an absolute believer in the BBC and public service broadcasting. He has achieved a great deal. Foremost, under his tenure, the transformation of the BBC to meet the challenges in a world of unprecedented change and competition is well underway.

"Personally, I will miss his stamina, good humour and resilience and I will miss working with him. I wish him and his family the very best for the future. This is an important time for the Corporation and the Board and I will continue to work with Tim in the interim while we conduct the process to appoint his successor."