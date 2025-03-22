Trump Sparks Outrage by Renewing Call for Canada to Become '51st State'

In a fiery interview with Fox News, former U.S. President Donald Trump reignited controversy by suggesting Canada should become America's "51st state." Trump, known for his blunt remarks, didn't hold back as he criticized Canada and its leadership during his discussion with Fox host Laura Ingraham.

Trump lashed out at Canada, calling it "one of the nastiest countries to deal with," according to Newsweek. He also took aim at former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aides, branding them as "nasty." The comments have stirred diplomatic tensions between the two neighbors.

Trump made further waves by making a highly inflated claim about America's trade deficit with Canada. "We subsidize Canada by $200 billion a year," he said, insisting this financial burden justifies his argument for Canadian statehood. However, official data tells a different story. According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the U.S. had a trade deficit of $63.3 billion with Canada in 2024—not even close to Trump's figure.

Doubling down, Trump stated that the U.S. has no real need for Canadian imports. "We don't need their lumber, we don't need their energy, we don't need anything. We certainly don't want their automobiles," he claimed during the interview. His comments suggest a tougher stance on Canada compared to America's usual trade rivals.

Trump also claimed he was "tougher on Canada than America's adversaries" because, in his view, Canada was "meant to be our 51st state." This statement has amplified concerns in Canada, where Trump's rhetoric has long been viewed with suspicion.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by acknowledging Trump's threats as "real." Trudeau warned that Trump's repeated statements could be linked to Canada's rich deposits of critical minerals. "That may be why they keep talking about absorbing us," Trudeau said, as reported by Newsweek.

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney quickly pushed back against Trump's comments. Carney stated, "President Trump must stop making disrespectful comments about Canada's sovereignty before we can even discuss our broader partnership with the United States." His remarks underline Canada's firm stance on protecting its independence.

Trump's bold claims and sharp words have ignited a fresh round of debate about U.S.-Canada relations. As both countries gear up for future trade talks, these remarks could complicate negotiations.

Tensions between the U.S. and Canada have fluctuated over the years, but Trump's renewed calls for Canada to become a U.S. state mark a new chapter in the ongoing relationship. Whether these comments will impact formal diplomacy or trade discussions remains to be seen. For now, Canadian leaders appear unified in their pushback against Trump's provocative remarks.