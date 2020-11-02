President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI on Sunday after the agency announced that it was looking into reports of a caravan of Trump supporters surrounding and harassing a bus belonging to Democratic rival Joe Biden's campaign.

Videos circulating on social media showed several trucks bearing Trump 2020 flags surrounding the bus on a Texas freeway on Friday.

FBI Investigation

On Sunday, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that it was investigating the incident. "FBI San Antonio is aware of the incident and investigating," FBI spokesperson Michelle Lee told CNN.

According to Biden campaign officials, the incident took place on Interstate 35 while the bus was travelling from San Antonio to Austin for a campaign event, when the "Trump Train" surrounded the bus and tried to slow it down, including pulling up in front of it and trying to run it off the road.

Staffers on the bus called 911, which eventually led to local law enforcement assisting the bus to its destination. However, the campaign event in Austin was canceled out of an abundance of caution, campaign officials said.

Trump also tweeted video footage of the incident, which shows a group of nearly 20 vehicles surrounding a campaign bus that reads "Biden Harris" on the side. The president captioned the clip, "I LOVE TEXAS."

'These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong'

Trump defended the actions of his supporters on Sunday following the FBI's announcement, saying that the agency should instead focus on "ANTIFA," who are "burning down" cities governed by Democrats.

"In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong," Trump said in a tweet. "Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!"

During a campaign rally on Sunday, the president claimed his supporters were "protecting" the Biden campaign bus. "But it is something, did you see the way our people they ... you know they were protecting his bus yesterday, because they're nice," Trump said.