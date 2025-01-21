Trump Signs Order to Exit WHO Hours after Swearing-in, Citing COVID-19 Failures

Hours after his swearing-in, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). He accused the global health body of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises.

Trump claimed the WHO failed to act independently, alleging undue political influence from member nations, particularly China. He criticized the organization for demanding "unfairly onerous payments" from the U.S., which he said were disproportionate compared to contributions from larger countries.

"World Health ripped us off. Everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump stated firmly during the signing ceremony.

The executive order sets a 12-month timeline for the U.S. to complete its withdrawal. During this period, the country will cease all financial contributions to the health agency. The U.S. is currently the WHO's largest donor, providing about 18% of its total funding. The organization's budget for 2024-2025 stands at $6.8 billion.

Trump's criticisms of the WHO are not new. During his first term in 2020, he initiated steps to quit the agency, accusing it of assisting China in allegedly misleading the global community about COVID-19's origins. That effort was halted by the subsequent administration.

This decision signals a major shift in global health diplomacy. It raises concerns about how the WHO will fill the financial gap left by the U.S. and manage ongoing health challenges.

The move is expected to spark debate both domestically and internationally. Critics argue that withdrawing from the WHO undermines global health efforts. Supporters claim it's necessary to demand accountability and reform from the organization.

The WHO has yet to respond to the latest development. The decision marks a pivotal moment in U.S. foreign policy under Trump's renewed leadership.