Trump Signs Bill to Release All Epstein Files but Warns Decision Will Backfire on the Democrats

President Trump signed a bill ordering the release of the Jeffrey Epstein documents just a day after the House voted overwhelmingly to pass the measure, and the Senate also followed suit, marking a rare moment of broad bipartisan agreement. Trump signed the bill after a handful of rebellious Republicans triggered a heated clash that split his own party.

In the end, the House pushed the measure through with a stunning 427-1 vote on Tuesday. Speaking the next day, the president lashed out at Democrats, insisting their "hoax" would blow up in their faces. He also claimed that—even though there were delays—he always wanted to release the Epstein files.

Trump Clears Everything

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post. "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," the president added.

"Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage."

The new law Trump signed requires the Justice Department to hand over every "unclassified record, document, communication, and investigative file" related to Epstein — and to share as much classified material as legally possible — with Congress within 30 days.

Called the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the bill was introduced by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). It also directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to provide, within 15 days, a list identifying government officials and other "politically exposed" people who had ties to Epstein.

For months, the Trump administration clashed with lawmakers over releasing the so-called Epstein files, with Trump repeatedly dismissing the issue as a Democrat-driven "hoax."

Nothing to Remain Hidden Anymore

In the end, only four Republicans — Massie, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — teamed up with all 214 House Democrats to secure the 218 signatures needed to force the measure onto the floor for a vote.

Once Trump indicated he would sign the bill if it reached him, Republican support quickly surged and the measure gained momentum within the party.

In his post, the president noted Epstein "was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!)" for child sex trafficking and that the disgraced financier "was a lifelong Democrat," who "donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more."

"Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed," the president added.

Trump also pointed out that, under his orders, the Justice Department has already released nearly 50,000 pages of documents to Congress. He claimed that the Biden administration, by contrast, "did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him."

The president argued that Democrats are using the "Epstein issue" as a distraction, saying it's meant to take attention away from the "AMAZING victories" he believes his administration has achieved.