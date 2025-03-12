Trump Shows Massive Support for Elon Musk, Buys Tesla as Their Alliance Grows Amid Controversy

In a high-profile display of support, President Donald Trump purchased a Tesla on Tuesday, personally assisted by CEO Elon Musk. The event, held at a Tesla facility, underscored their growing alliance at a time when Musk faces public backlash for his political leanings.

Tesla has been under increased scrutiny as some Americans express frustration with Musk's vocal support for Trump's policies. Several Tesla showrooms have been vandalized in recent weeks, reflecting mounting tensions. Despite this, Trump's visit was a clear signal that he stands with Musk and his company.

The President was welcomed by Musk, who had arranged a lineup of Tesla models for him to choose from. The selection included the latest Model X, Model S, and the futuristic Cybertruck. Musk personally guided Trump through the options, explaining the features of each vehicle.

After inspecting the cars, Trump showed particular interest in the red Model X. "Wow, that's beautiful," he remarked as he made his final choice. He also took a close look at the Cybertruck, with Musk emphasizing its bulletproof design. The billionaire entrepreneur even demonstrated its durability, tapping on the vehicle's exterior.

As Trump climbed into the Model X, he turned to his security team and quipped, "Giving the Secret Service a heart attack." Musk joined him in the passenger seat, and the two briefly drove the car around the facility, drawing cheers from Tesla employees present at the event.

Following the selection, the White House shared official photos of Trump and Musk standing beside the new vehicle. The social media post read: "Get in, patriots—we have a country to save. @ElonMusk helps President Trump pick his new @Tesla!"

Trump also took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise both the vehicle and its maker. "Number one, it's a great product, as good as it gets—and number two, because @ElonMusk has devoted his energy and his life to doing this, and I think he has been treated very unfairly," he wrote.

The Tesla CEO also used the moment to make a major announcement regarding the company's future. Speaking to reporters, Musk vowed to expand production and sales within the U.S. "As a function of the great policies of President Trump and his administration, and as an act of faith in America, Tesla is going to DOUBLE vehicle output in the United States within the next two years," Musk declared.

The event further highlighted Musk's growing influence in Trump's administration. As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk is working on streamlining government operations, cutting waste, and enhancing the use of technology. His role has been met with both praise and criticism, particularly as he aligns more closely with Trump's economic and political strategies.

Musk's partnership with Trump has drawn sharp reactions from both supporters and critics. Some see the collaboration as a positive step for American business, innovation, and job creation. Others, however, view it as another sign of billionaires exerting excessive influence over government policies.

Regardless of public opinion, Tuesday's event made one thing clear: the bond between Trump and Musk is stronger than ever. As Tesla continues to expand and Trump pushes forward with his vision for the U.S. economy, their alliance is set to shape both politics and the auto industry in the coming years.

