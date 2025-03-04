Trump Shocks the World: Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine, Leaves Allies Scrambling

President Donald Trump has ordered a pause on all U.S. military aid to Ukraine. The decision follows a tense Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, raising doubts about America's support for Kyiv.

A senior Defense Department official confirmed that all pending military assistance is on hold. Trump wants Ukraine to show a strong commitment to peace before any aid resumes. The White House will also review existing aid to ensure it contributes to resolving the conflict.

The freeze affects all U.S. military equipment not yet delivered to Ukraine. This includes weapons currently in transit by air and sea, as well as those awaiting shipment in Poland. The exact number of affected arms is unclear. Trump had inherited from Joe Biden the authority to send $3.85 billion worth of weapons from U.S. stockpiles.

Trump has pushed for a quick end to the war, which began three years ago when Russia launched a full-scale invasion. However, Zelenskiy has sought security guarantees to ensure Russia does not break any agreement. Last week, Trump reportedly dismissed Zelenskiy's request, telling him to return when he is serious about peace. A proposed minerals trade deal, seen as a possible step toward a ceasefire, was left unsigned.

The suspension of U.S. aid has alarmed European allies. Countries across the continent are now scrambling to supply Ukraine with weapons. However, they lack many of the advanced capabilities the U.S. provides. Allied officials warn that current stockpiles may only last until the summer.

To compensate, the European Union is proposing a €150 billion ($158 billion) loan package to boost defense spending. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the plan in Brussels, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The UK government was reportedly caught off guard by Trump's move. Senior British officials were unaware of the decision as of Monday, despite recent high-level talks with U.S. counterparts. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who hosted Zelenskiy and other European leaders over the weekend, told Parliament that he had not received confirmation of any such decision.

The pause on aid is a setback for hopes of improved U.S.-Ukraine relations. Earlier on Monday, Trump had left the door open to signing the minerals deal. European leaders had hoped it could pave the way for broader peace talks.

Speaking to reporters, Trump defended his stance. "It's a great deal for us," he said, hinting at further announcements in his upcoming address to Congress. He also criticized Zelenskiy, suggesting the Ukrainian leader should be more grateful for past U.S. assistance.

Vice President JD Vance echoed Trump's position during an interview on Fox News. He suggested both Ukraine and Russia would need to make concessions. "When they're ready to talk peace, President Trump will be the first to pick up the phone," Vance said.

Meanwhile, Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are drafting a temporary ceasefire proposal. The plan would involve European troops securing a truce while a long-term peace deal is negotiated. However, European leaders acknowledge that Russia's willingness to participate remains uncertain.

The announcement has impacted global defense markets. European defense stocks have surged on expectations of increased military spending. Shares of South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace and Hyundai Rotem jumped over 11%, while Japan's IHI Corp. saw a nearly 7% gain.

Some European leaders are privately advising Zelenskiy to mend ties with Trump. They believe the U.S. remains key to Ukraine's defense and that an apology alone may not be enough to repair relations.

Despite the pressure, Zelenskiy has expressed willingness to meet Trump again. However, he warned that peace remains a distant goal. "The end of the war is still very, very far away," he said.

Trump responded harshly to those remarks. "This guy doesn't want peace as long as he has America's backing," he posted on social media, criticizing Ukraine's dependence on U.S. aid.

As the situation unfolds, concerns remain over whether Trump will resume military support or leave Ukraine to rely solely on European allies. Many observers believe the decision could have long-term implications for global security.