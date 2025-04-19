Trump Shares Photo of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Hand with Tattoos Claiming Deported Migrant Is MS-13 Gang Member: Is the Photo Real?

Donald Trump shared on Friday night what he believes is "proof" that an illegal immigrant, who is being hailed a hero by the liberals, is actually a member of the notorious MS-13 gang. Social media too has been flooded with claims that alleged gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia has tattoos linked to MS-13. However, the truth still remains unclear.

Trump's claim came after photos surfaced online showing Abrego Garcia meeting Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen in El Salvador on Thursday, just weeks after he was deported to the country's notorious high-security prison alongside several other alleged gang members. Trump's claims have since infuriated liberals who believe Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported.

Trump's Bombshell Claims

In the past few weeks, Abrego Garcia has emerged as a symbol of the deep divide in U.S. politics. While liberals have been defending him, Republicans have labeled him a terrorist, pointing out allegations made by his own wife that he physically abused her, and believe he should not be allowed to live in the United States.

The internet too has been abuzz with similar claims made by the Republicans. Some online sleuths were quick to point out the multiple tattoos visible on the 29-year-old's fingers, claiming that these signs prove the Trump administration's claims that Abrego Garcia was once a member of the MS-13 gang.

"This looks like the most damning evidence yet," one user wrote. "Marijuana leaf = M. Smiley face = S. Cross coverup = 1. Skull coverup = 3. MS-13."

Another user said, "Really looks like a 1 and a 3 on his fingers there."

Trump also claimed on Friday that the tattoos prove Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 member. "This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such 'a fine and innocent person," Trump wrote on Truth Social and attached a photo of the gang's distinctive tattoos.

He continued, "They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he's got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc. I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Truth Remains Unclear

Speculation became rife about the tattoos after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this week shared documents claiming Abrego Garcia was once an MS-13 gangbanger. According to the documents, he reportedly held the rank of "Chequeo" and went by the alias "Chele" within the global crime gang.

However, the document does not mention Abrego Garcia having any tattoos linked to the gang.

According to a gang field interview report, ICE agents said that Abrego Garcia was seen in a Chicago Bulls cap and a hoodie "with rolls of money covering the eyes, ears and mouth of the presidents on the separate denominations."

The report mentions that "officers know such clothing to be indicative of the Hispanic gang culture."

The report said that cops believe the symbolism behind the clothing represents "ver, oír y callar" — a phrase while translates to "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil."

This comes amid the ongoing debate on Abrego Garcia's deportation, which has gained major attention. Garcia, who fled El Salvador at the age of 16, was deported from the United States last month.