Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Alleged MS-13 Gang Member Deported to El Salvador Prison Held the Rank 'Chequeo' and Street Alias 'Chele' Within the Gang

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gang member who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador's notorious mega-prison last month, held the rank of "Chequeo" and used the street alias "Chele", new documents reveal.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi unveiled hordes of supporting documents on Wednesday backing President Trump's claim that Abrego Garcia has ties to the notorious international gang after cops reportedly spotted him interacting with other MS-13 members in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Maryland in March 2019. Following the March 28 encounter in Hyattsville, a credible tipster told a Hyattsville City Police Department detective that Abrego Garcia was an active member of the MS-13's Western cliques.

Bombshell Revelations

The report, which was published on X, says that the past-proven source also revealed that Abrego Garcia held the rank of "Chequeo" and had the moniker "Chele." Authorities further said that the illegal immigrant was wearing a Chicago Bulls cap and a hoodie with images of currency with the presidents' eyes, ears, and mouths covered by rolled-up bills, an attire often associated with "Hispanic gang culture."

"The meaning of the clothing is to represent 'ver, oir y callar' or 'see no evil, hear no evil and say no evil'," the report says.

Abrego Garcia's Bulls hat had less to do with the Chicago Bulls basketball team and was more a reference to internal symbolism used within the Latin gang, police said in the report. "Wearing the Chicago Bulls hat represents that they are a member in good standing with the MS-13," police said in the report.

Abrego Garcia had been living in Maryland until he was deported last month along with 260 other alleged gang members to CECOT — El Salvador's notorious mega-prison — under the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act.

Federal authorities claim that he is part of the notorious MS-13 gang and was illegally staying in the U.S., although he was never formally charged with any crime and has repeatedly denied being part of the violent criminal gang.

Multiple court rulings — including one from the U.S. Supreme Court — have ordered the federal government to get Abrego Garcia back to the United States.

Enough Evidence in Feds' Possession

The White House, however, has consistently defied those orders and has refused to accept that Abrego Garcia was "wrongly deported," despite admitting that his deportation from the U.S. was the result of a "clerical mistake."

His deportation also violated a 2019 legal order that blocks the feds from deporting him to El Salvador on concerns that he could be subject to retaliation from rival gangs such as Barrio 18.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security revealed that Abrego Garcia had earlier been accused of physically abusing his wife, who is a U.S. citizen and has been actively campaigning for his return in a bid to challenge the media, which has been portraying him as an "upstanding 'Maryland Man'."

"This MS-13 gang member is not a sympathetic figure," DHS said.

Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, filed for a protective order against him in 2021, alleging that he had punched, scratched, grabbed, and left her bruised, court records show.

Vasquez Sura told the New York Post on Wednesday that she asked for the protective order from Abrego Garcia in 2021 as a precautionary measure following an argument between the couple. She said she was "acting out of caution after a disagreement with Kilmar ... in case things escalated" after she was a victim of domestic abuse "in a previous relationship."