Trump Says He 'Loves Sydney Sweeney' and Responds to Her 'Great Jeans' Ad After Learning She Is a Registered Republican

President Trump on Sunday praised Sydney Sweeney after learning she's a registered Republican — a revelation that surfaced amid ongoing backlash from the woke crowd over her American Eagle jeans advertisement. Trump, 79, expressed delight when informed by a reporter that the 27-year-old "Euphoria" star holds conservative views like his own.

He went on to say that he now considers her much-debated new denim ad campaign "fantastic." "Oh, now I love her ad," he told a group of reporters while preparing to board Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania. "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's one I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that."

Trump Impressed with Sweeney

"If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic," Trump added. The "White Lotus" actress has been registered as a Republican in Monroe County, Florida since June 2024, according to public voter records.

The revelation about the blonde, blue-eyed star's conservative affiliation came on Saturday, amid intense criticism from left-leaning voices who have likened the fashion brand's provocative ad to "Nazi propaganda," accusing it of promoting racism and eugenics.

The campaign's slogan reads: "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

In one promotional video, Sweeney discusses how genes are passed down from parents to offspring, "often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color," before declaring, "My jeans are blue."

In another witty ad, she walks up to a billboard displaying her photo alongside the phrase, "Sydney Sweeney has great genes," and playfully edits it by crossing out "genes" and writing in "jeans" instead.

Sweeney Gaining More Support

The campaign sparked a social media frenzy this week, igniting debates about Western beauty ideals and race, which led American Eagle to stand by both its marketing strategy and "Anyone But You" actress Sweeney.

Several members of the Trump camp also took aim at the backlash. Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, slammed the bizarre backlash on Tuesday, calling it "cancel culture gone wild."

Vice President JD Vance also slammed Democrats, accusing them of overreacting to "a pretty girl" promoting jeans to American youth.

"My political advice to the Democrats is: Continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive that they're a Nazi," Vance said on Friday's episode of the "Ruthless" podcast.

"That appears to be their actual strategy. So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can't help but freak out. It reveals a lot more about them than it does us."

Sweeney is yet to respond to the public reaction.