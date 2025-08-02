American Eagle Responds to Critics After New Jeans Ad with Sydney Sweeney Stirred Controversy

American Eagle addressed criticism of its new denim ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney on August 1, releasing an online statement explaining its meaning. The company emphasized the campaign is—and has always been—about jeans.

The campaign aims to share her personal connection with denim and to inspire confidence in others who wear AE jeans. The firm will continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone, the company added.

"Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone", the company statement read.

The response garnered the attention of over 67,000 social media users. A few of them continued to criticize the clothing company in the comments section. Here are a few of them:

So people pass down jeans from mother to daughter? I have never seen that tradition in any culture. Stop trying to gaslight people.

So, jeans are passed down from parents to offspring now?

Stop objectifying women in your ads. It's tacky.

Regardless, that ad was trash. Sydney is actually talented, and this was embarrassing overall.

Which jeans do I buy if I want green eyes and brown eyes? Do I need to purchase a pair of jeans for each trait, or can one pair determine multiple?

American Eagle's latest campaign with Sydney Sweeney faced controversy after critics accused it of implicit racism. The ad, launched last week, showed Sweeney in a denim outfit and used the taglines "My genes are blue" and "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

The ad received several criticisms online, as an Instagram user pointed out that the campaign will appeal to the male crowd. A few others accused the brand of promoting Nazi propaganda and eugenics.

Earlier this week, a post went viral online claiming to be the company's response. The satirical post featured an ad campaign photo of Sweeney with the statement, claiming to be published on the clothing company's official website. It had the company name and logo on it, making it look more real.