Beyonce Leaves Fans Furious after She Leaves Harris' Houston Rally Without Performing Live

Amid rumors that Beyoncé would perform at Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in Houston on Friday, fans were disappointed when the superstar didn't take the stage for the crowd of 30,000. Instead, the 43-year-old "Texas Hold 'Em" singer and Texas native gave a speech at Harris' event, publicly endorsing the Vice President for the 2024 presidential election.

Beyonce appeared to come tantalizingly close to thrilling the audience as she spoke about how it's time for America to "sing a new song." But she left the stage without performing, sparking claims that Beyoncé was snubbing the Democratic presidential nominee. Instead, 91-year-old Willie Nelson took the stage and performed for the crowd.

No Show by Beyonce

In posts quoted by the Daily Mail, critics argued that attendees primarily wanted to "enjoy a free Beyoncé concert," describing the absence of a performance as "unbelievable."

"So let me get this straight, Kamala Harris baited people with a free Beyoncé concert and then had Willie Nelson perform," wrote one X user. "Talk about a bunch of pissed-off concert-goers."

"Last night Democrats promised voters a free Beyoncé concert to get them to show up but when they showed up they got a washed up Willie Nelson concert instead," another person said, alleging that it is a foreshadowing that the political party will "lie to gain power."

"She can't even deliver on promises to her own followers with a Beyoncé performance, but yes she will totally close the border and stuff," a third critic said sarcastically.

In her speech, Beyoncé said that she was not there as a "celebrity" or a "politician."

Just Endorsing and Nothing More

"I'm here as a mother, a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future," the Grammy winner said.

"We're all part of something much bigger. We must vote and we need you," she continued in her address.

"Let's do this. Ladies and gentlemen, give a big, loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris."

This isn't the first high-profile appearance on Harris' campaign trail. The vice president was accompanied by Bruce Springsteen in Georgia and Eminem in Detroit and has garnered endorsements from major Hollywood figures, including Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sarah Jessica Parker.