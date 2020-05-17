A 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested after he tried to put gasoline on a four-year-old boy and threatened to burn a "demon" of his body. As per the local police the incident took place at around 1 pm on Wednesday at a home in Southmont Borough, outside Johnstown. The man is now facing aggravated assault and other charges.

It was reported that when the officers responded to a "domestic disturbance" and arrived at the house, they found the child and the accused, Josiah James McIntosh smelling of gasoline. The West Hills Regional Police Department also said that the man had a lighter with him.

The crime scene

As per Officer Christopher Kesslak, the accused "splashed gasoline on the little boy and made a reference to setting him on fire." McIntosh told a man who reached before the arrival of police that "If we can't get out the demon, I'll burn it out of him." Even though the man tried to stop the accused, McIntosh punched him and hit him in the head with a brick before escaping from the scene. However, he was arrested after officials searched the neighborhood.

It should be noted that McIntosh was charged with reckless endangerment and child endangerment. Even though the police did not reveal whether the boy is related to the accused, as per The Tribune-Democrat the victim is McIntosh's son. McIntosh was sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $75,000 bond.

Facts about child abuse cases

It should be noted that as per the DoSomething.org, in the U.S., more than four children die from child abuse and neglect on a daily basis. Data revealed that over 70 percent of these children are below the age of 3. Almost 2.9 million cases of child abuse are reported every year in the U.S.

As per the data, about 80 abuse of 21-year-olds who were abused as children met criteria for at least one psychological disorder, while 14 percent of all men and 36 percent of all women in prison were abused as children.