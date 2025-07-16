Trump Pushes $9 Billion Budget Cuts as Senate Vote Looms—Foreign Aid, Public Broadcasting at Risk

The U.S. Senate is expected to begin voting Tuesday on President Donald Trump's $9 billion rescissions package, which proposes slashing funds previously approved by Congress, primarily in foreign aid and public broadcasting. The proposal marks a major test of Trump's influence over fellow Republicans as it faces growing resistance.

Initially, the package stood at $9.4 billion but was trimmed after backlash against proposed cuts to PEPFAR—a globally recognized program that fights HIV/AIDS. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought confirmed the removal of PEPFAR from the plan, easing bipartisan pressure.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune confirmed procedural votes would begin Tuesday, as the Senate faces a Friday deadline. If no action is taken by then, the proposal will expire, and the White House will be forced to follow the original Congressional spending plan.

Despite the small size of the cuts compared to the $6.8 trillion federal budget, critics argue the programs being targeted are vital. Public broadcasting, particularly in rural communities, and global health initiatives have long enjoyed bipartisan support. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer decried the cuts, saying, "What is going on here? Does anyone stand up to these horrible, horrible cuts?"

Trump, meanwhile, has threatened to withhold endorsements from lawmakers who vote against the plan. Four Republicans joined all Democrats in opposing the bill in the House, which narrowly passed 214-212. The Senate version must now return to the House due to changes.

Democrats warn that passing this rescissions bill could erode trust in bipartisan budgeting ahead of the September 30 deadline to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

(With Inputs from agencies)