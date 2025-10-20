Trump Posts Wild AI Video of Himself Flying Fighter Jet and Bombing Sewage on No Kings Protesters

President Trump delivered a fiery blow to his critics. Late Saturday, he shared an AI-generated video of himself as a fighter pilot, complete with a crown, soaring through the skies and releasing sewage on a group of "No Kings" protesters.

Set to the powerful "Danger Zone" theme from "Top Gun", the video showed Trump's jet dumping loads of manure onto demonstrators gathered in what looked like New York City. The shocking 19-second video zooms in on liberal influencer Harry Sisson as he and several other protesters in New York City get splattered with brown sludge. The video actually features real footage of Harry Sisson taken during a "No Kings" protest.

Trump Gets Aggressive

In the AI-made video, Trump's fighter jet had the words "King Trump" painted on it as he flew over Times Square. "That plane wouldn't have made it off the ground with your fat— in the pilot's seat," Sisson, 23, later sniped on X.

"Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks."

Trump shared the video on Truth Social just hours after waves of "No Kings" protests broke out nationwide on Saturday.

Around 2,600 demonstrations targeting his administration were reportedly planned across the country that day.

These latest rallies followed a series of "No Kings" protests held in June, which coincided with the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade in Washington, D.C. — an event that happened to fall on Trump's birthday.

Vice President JD Vance also joined in the trolling on Saturday, posting an AI-generated clip on the liberal platform BlueSky showing Trump placing a crown on his own head and turning into a king.

Settling Old Score

The vice president's satirical video went on to show Trump donning a royal robe and pulling out a sword, while Democratic figures like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to kneel before him.

The AI clip incorporated real footage from 2020 of Pelosi wearing a kente stole and kneeling with other lawmakers during a "moment of silence" held to support police reform.

The White House joined BlueSky on Saturday, sharing a highlight reel of some of Trump's most notorious trolling moments. Among them was a deepfake video of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) wearing a sombrero after meeting with Trump to discuss the ongoing government shutdown — a clip Jeffries later slammed as racist.

Several other top Trump administration officials also joined BlueSky the same day.

Trump has a history of posting over-the-top AI-generated videos on his Truth Social account. Back in February, he shared a jaw-dropping clip of a luxury "Trump Gaza" resort imagined in the middle of the war-torn Palestinian region.

Earlier this month, he posted a video of Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought swinging a Grim Reaper's scythe to mock Democrats after they blocked a Republican-led bill aimed at preventing a partial government shutdown.