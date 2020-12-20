President Donald Trump tweeted a video titled "Fight For Trump! Save America – Save the World" on Saturday. This came hours after he pushed for a "big protest" in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, when the joint session of Congress will meet to certify the Electoral College votes won by President-elect Joe Biden.

The video begins with people in Great Britain, Hong Kong, Nigeria, South Korea, India and Israel apparently carrying U.S. flags and Trump banners with "fight for Trump" chant playing in the background. The chant is replaced with now-disbanded alternative rock band Nico Vega's "Beast" as visuals of Trump supporters in the U.S. continue to play.

The outgoing president posted the video hours after he tweeted a Washington Examiner report about White House advisor Peter Navarro's 36-page report that alleged there was "more than sufficient" evidence to swing victory for Trump. He also encouraged his supporters to take part in the Jan. 6 protest and assured that it "will be wild."

"A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election," Trump tweeted. "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

The outgoing President also urged Republican Congressional leaders to not acknowledge Biden's victory.

"[Biden] didn't win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don't be weak fools!" he said in the tweet.

Twitter tagged both the tweets as "disputed."

Last week, Trump blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for acknowledging Biden's win in the presidential race. In a tweet, Trump said that the Republican Party must "finally learn to fight."

"Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up," he tweeted. "Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!"