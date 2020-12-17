President Donald Trump blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday for acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win in this year's presidential race. The outgoing president stressed that the Republican Party "must finally learn to fight."

On Tuesday, McConnell congratulated Biden for winning the crucial election amid the Trump administration's attempts to discredit the results. He, however, said that "many of us" hoped the election results would be different.

"Yesterday, electors met in all 50 states, so, as of this morning, our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect," McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor. "Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20. The Electoral College has spoken. So, today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."

Trump's reaction to McConnell's acknowledgement to Biden's win came on early Wednesday on Twitter. The president tweeted a news report on McConnell's statement.

Addressing the senate majority leader, Trump wrote: "Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!"

Prior to the Nov. 3 election, Trump maintained that he would not allow a peaceful transition if he lost the race. The statement triggered concern among the Democrats at the time. However, McConnell insisted that there would be a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20 as there has been every four years since 1792.

During Tuesday's speech, McConnell also called on Republican senators to avoid objecting the election results when they are delivered to a joint session of Congress for certification on Jan. 6. The Electoral College met on Monday in state capitals across the country to cast their votes —306 for Biden and Harris and 232 for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.