Trump Keeps World Guessing on US Role in Israel-Iran War as Tensions Escalate

US President Donald Trump kept the world in suspense on Thursday as the Israel-Iran conflict entered its seventh day. Asked outside the White House about joining Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Trump replied ambiguously, "I may do it. I may not do it."

He later revealed Iranian officials sought talks in Washington but added, "It's a little late." German, British, and French foreign ministers plan to meet Iran's counterpart in Geneva on Friday to seek assurances that Tehran's nuclear program remains strictly civilian.

Meanwhile, Tehran highways were jammed on Wednesday as residents fled intensified Israeli airstrikes. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has approved attack plans but is delaying a final order to see if Iran will back down. Asked whether the Iranian government might fall, Trump said, "Sure, anything could happen." Referring to Iran's Fordow nuclear site, he noted the U.S. has the power to destroy it but insisted, "That doesn't mean I'm going to do it."

Military experts believe Israel would need U.S. help to eliminate Fordow, hidden under a mountain near Qom. In a televised message, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, warned that U.S. intervention would cause "irreparable damage" and vowed that Iranians "will not surrender." Israel claimed it destroyed Iran's police headquarters in its latest bombings. The military also reported intercepting two Iranian drones early Thursday, one in northern Israel and another in the Jordan Valley.

This is the first time in decades that direct missile fire from Iran has killed Israeli civilians. PM Netanyahu said Israel is "progressing step by step" in destroying Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure. He thanked Trump, calling him "a great friend," and confirmed ongoing communication. Israel, not party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, is believed to possess nuclear weapons.

Trump has alternated between diplomacy and threats. On social media, he hinted at killing Khamenei. Russia's Putin dismissed that possibility as unthinkable. Sources say Trump is weighing whether to join Israel's military action. Iran's UN mission mocked Trump online, branding him "a has-been warmonger."

Israel reported striking dozens of Iranian missile-related sites near Tehran and western Iran. Many Tehran residents have fled. One, Arezou, 31, said her friend's home was bombed, injuring her brother. "Why are we paying for the regime's nuclear ambitions?" she asked. In Israel, missile warnings sounded Wednesday evening; one motorist was injured by debris. At Ramat Gan station, citizens sheltered on city-provided bedding. "I feel scared," said Tamar Weiss, holding her baby.

Iran claims 224 civilian deaths, with no recent update. Israel says 400 missiles have been fired since Friday, with 40 breaching its defences and killing 24 civilians. Tehran is also threatening to disrupt oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz to gain global leverage. Internally, Iran imposed internet curbs and banned public filming to avoid panic. Fewer images of destruction now circulate compared to earlier bombings.

(With inputs from agencies)