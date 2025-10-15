Trump Is Featured on Time Cover but the President Is Furious as He Accuses Magazine of Deliberately Using His Worst Photo 'Of All Time'

Donald Trump has been featured on a Time magazine cover, but the President is furious. Trump slammed Time magazine on Tuesday for using what he called the worst photo "of all time" on a cover story celebrating "his triumph" in securing the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas.

Leaders from around the world came together in Egypt to watch Trump sign the peace plan after the last Israeli hostages were freed in Gaza. The president called the agreement "the dawn of a new era" for the region. That gave enough reason to the prestigious magazine to feature the US president on its cover, but Trump appears to be completely unhappy.

Trump Furious

"They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!" Trump complained, adding, "I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out."

On the Time magazine cover, Trump's face is shown from a low angle with bright lighting that hides his hair, making it look like he has a bald spot.

The president implied that the magazine intentionally chose the unflattering photo for the story that praised his historic role in brokering peace between Israel and Hamas.

"What are they doing, and why?" he asked.

At the same time, Trump appeared happy with the article itself. Time described his latest agreement on X as the "signature achievement" of his second term.

'The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release," Time wrote alongside the photo.

"The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East."

Peace Messenger

Speaking at Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Monday, Trump said that he hopes that the signing would finally bring an end to the decades-long conflict between Israel and Gaza. "You've won," Trump told Israeli politicians.

"Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East."

The President vowed to help rebuild Gaza and urged Palestinians to "turn forever from the path of terror and violence."

Meanwhile, Trump's supporters slammed Time magazine for choosing an unflattering photo of the U.S. leader.

Kari Lake, the acting head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media and a longtime Trump supporter, shared a fake version of the Time cover on X.

The altered image shows Trump looking straight ahead with his full head of hair visible, alongside the caption, "Trump's Triumph: Bringing Peace to the World."