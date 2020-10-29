A political light show that lighted up the side of the Camelback Mountain on Tuesday night that was reading, "COVID deaths 224,601," and also "Trump failed us" in both English and Spanish, as per reports. The show began at around 7 pm and can be clearly seen from the intersection of Camelback and Camelhead roads and the closeby neighborhoods.

Progress Arizona, Our Voicer Our Vote Arizona, Mi Familia Vota, LUCHA, and Por Nuestras Familias PAC got into a collaboration for projecting the light show one week before Election Day. "In these final days of the 2020 election, we are literally putting a spotlight on just how disastrous Donald Trump's presidency has been for Arizona, and for America as a whole," Emily Kirkland of Progress Arizona stated as reported by AZCentral.

Anti-Trump Campaign

One message that the group showed referred to the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths all over the US. The other message referred to the practice of Trump's administration's separating the migrant children from the parents at the US-Mexico border including in Arizona under a zero-tolerance policy with the intention of thwarting a rise in migrant families asking for asylum.

"Trump took 5,400 kids. Stop cruelty. Vote Nov. 3," the message stated. "We hope it serves as a reminder to voters of how much is at stake this year," Kirkland mentioned. The Phoenix Police Department did not give any immediate response.

The Trump administration has faced criticism in recent times for the way it tackled the deadly virus pandemic as the number of cases in the country continued to rise regularly. It is not going to be easy for the current US President to get reelected this time around by beating Joe Biden with the presidential election a week away. It will be interesting to see what happens in the near future. An effective vaccine for the deadly virus is expected by the first quarter of 2021.