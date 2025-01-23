Trump Faces Legal Pushback Over Birthright Citizenship Order as 22 States File Lawsuits

President Donald Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship has sparked major legal challenges. Attorneys general from 18 states, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit Tuesday, calling the move "unlawful" and an attack on constitutional principles.

The lawsuit argues Trump lacks authority to rewrite the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to all born in the U.S., regardless of parentage. Four additional states joined the legal fight, bringing the total to 22. The states are demanding a federal court block the order, which is set to take effect next month.

The order directs federal agencies to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children if their parents are undocumented or on temporary visas, potentially impacting 150,000 children annually. Critics say this would leave many children stateless and unable to access essential services like health care and education.

Judge John Coughenour, a Reagan appointee, will hear arguments Thursday for a temporary restraining order to halt the policy. California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized that the lawsuit seeks to protect progress made in immigration and civil rights.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin condemned the move, stating, "For over 150 years, our nation has recognized birthright citizenship as a cornerstone of justice." New York Attorney General Letitia James echoed this, calling it "an attack on the very fabric of our nation."

The executive order faces opposition from nonprofit organizations and legal experts, who argue only the Supreme Court can interpret constitutional amendments. The states aim to invalidate Trump's order, preventing its implementation.

This high-stakes legal battle highlights deep divisions over immigration policy under Trump's administration.