Trump Eyes Firing NSA Mike Waltz After Shocking War Plan Leak, Report Says

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering removing National Security Advisor Mike Waltz after a journalist was mistakenly added to a private group chat discussing sensitive military operations, Politico reported.

Journalist Accidentally Added to Security Group Chat

Trump's national security officials discussed upcoming U.S. military strikes in Yemen through a secure messaging app. However, the group chat included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, who was added by mistake. The chat contained details about the strikes, including potential targets, the weapons to be used, and the timing of the operations.

White House Officials Expect a Decision Soon

According to White House officials, Trump is expected to decide on Waltz's future within the next 48 hours. The leak has caused turmoil within the administration, with officials debating whether Waltz should remain in his role. "Half of them are saying he's never going to survive or shouldn't survive," a senior administration official told Politico, referring to internal discussions among White House staff.

Pressure Mounts for Waltz to Step Down

Two senior aides have reportedly suggested that Waltz should resign to avoid putting Trump in a difficult position. The controversy has raised concerns about national security and the handling of classified military operations. One source close to the White House expressed frustration over the situation, saying, "Everyone in the White House can agree on one thing: Mike Waltz is a fool."

Trump Dismisses Knowledge of the Leak

Trump distanced himself from the situation, claiming he was unaware that classified information had been shared. "I don't know anything about it. I'm not a big fan of The Atlantic," he told reporters. "To me, it's a magazine that's going out of business. I think it's not much of a magazine, but I know nothing about it."

When a reporter mentioned that the leaked information had been shared via the Signal messaging app, Trump appeared dismissive. "Having to do with what? What were they talking about?" he asked, appearing to downplay the significance of the incident.

What Was in the Leaked Messages?

The leaked messages reportedly contained critical details about planned U.S. airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. According to Goldberg, the chat included operational specifics such as targeted locations, the weapons that would be used, and the sequence of attacks. The information was highly sensitive and not intended to be seen by individuals outside of top security officials.

Remarkably, just two hours after Goldberg gained access to the details, the U.S. carried out a series of airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. This raised further concerns about the potential exposure of confidential war plans to outsiders.

U.S. Military Action Against Houthis Continues

Since November 2023, the U.S. has been conducting airstrikes against the Houthis. The Iran-backed militant group has been targeting commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea, prompting a sustained U.S. response. The ongoing conflict has escalated tensions in the region, and the accidental leak of war plans has added a new layer of controversy.

Uncertainty Over Waltz's Future

As the situation unfolds, it remains unclear whether Waltz will be forced out of his role. White House insiders suggest that pressure is growing for Trump to take decisive action. With national security at the forefront, officials are weighing the risks of keeping Waltz in his position.

Trump's decision in the coming days could have significant implications for his administration's handling of national security and classified information.