Trump Cripples 'Voice of America': 1,300 Staff Sent on Leave Amid Controversial Plan to Dismantle US-Funded Media Agencies

In a sweeping move, the Trump administration has temporarily shut down operations at Voice of America (VOA), one of the most significant US-funded international broadcasters. The administration placed nearly all of VOA's staff—over 1,300 journalists, producers, and support employees—on paid administrative leave. This unprecedented action marks the first time in VOA's 83-year history that its newsroom has been silenced. The decision is part of a wider effort by the administration to downsize or eliminate several government-funded media organizations.

What is Voice of America?

Voice of America, created in 1942 during World War II, was designed to counter Nazi propaganda and has since grown into a leading broadcaster that delivers accurate, independent news to international audiences. It plays a crucial role in providing truthful reporting to regions where press freedom is restricted or nonexistent. VOA produces content across television, radio, and digital platforms, with a mission to promote democracy and counter disinformation.

Director Sounds the Alarm

Mike Abramowitz, Director of VOA, took to LinkedIn to voice his deep concern. "I am deeply saddened that, for the first time in 83 years, the storied Voice of America is being silenced," he wrote. Abramowitz added that the decision would leave VOA unable to carry out its critical mission. He emphasized that while VOA could benefit from thoughtful reforms, this sudden action would "severely weaken its ability to foster a safe and free world."

He pointed out that authoritarian states such as China, Russia, and Iran have invested billions to spread disinformation aimed at undermining the United States. "VOA is needed now more than ever to counter these false narratives and promote freedom," Abramowitz said.

Ripple Effect Across US-Funded Media

The suspension extends beyond VOA. Other media organizations under the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) umbrella, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and Radio Marti, have also been impacted. These entities have historically played a vital role in delivering factual reporting to regions dominated by authoritarian regimes.

Stephen Capus, President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, warned that the move could severely undermine America's influence abroad. "This is a massive gift to America's enemies," Capus cautioned.

Official Instructions to Employees

Kari Lake, a close ally of Donald Trump and now a senior adviser to USAGM, informed employees via social media that the executive order applied to USAGM and its outlets. Lake urged staff to immediately check their emails for further instructions.

Soon after, employees received formal notices placing them on administrative leave with full pay and benefits. The messages instructed them to avoid entering agency offices and to return any government-issued equipment. This sudden communication left staff members uncertain about their professional futures.

Elon Musk's Comments and Political Backdrop

Adding fuel to the fire, Elon Musk previously commented on X (formerly Twitter) that VOA should be shut down. Musk's remarks aligned with criticism from some Republicans who argue that VOA and similar outlets hold a bias against conservative viewpoints. These accusations have been at the center of ongoing political debates about publicly funded media in the US.

Global Reaction and Press Freedom Concerns

The decision triggered swift backlash from press freedom organizations. Reporters Without Borders condemned the move, describing it as a direct threat to global journalism and free speech. The organization called on Congress and international partners to step in.

The National Press Club also criticized the decision, highlighting that this suspension erodes the United States' historical role as a leader in protecting press freedom. "VOA's shutdown undermines efforts to promote democracy globally," the group said in a statement.

Part of a Broader Federal Restructuring

The shutdown of VOA is part of a broader Trump administration plan to cut federal spending by eliminating agencies it considers non-essential. Other affected groups include the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and the US Interagency Council on Homelessness. Officials say the goal is to streamline operations and reduce taxpayer burden.

Future of US-Funded Global Media Uncertain

The sudden suspension of VOA has sparked international debate about the future of US-funded broadcasters and America's role in combating global disinformation. As observers await further updates, concerns grow about the long-term impact on US diplomacy and press freedom worldwide.