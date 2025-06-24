Trump Claims Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran After 12-Day Conflict Shakes Region

U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally declared on Monday a full ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, signaling an end to the intense 12-day conflict that displaced millions in both countries and stoked fears of regional chaos.

However, Iran responded to the announcement with strikes on US bases in Qatar and Iraq, besides carrying out strikes on Israel.

The ceasefire followed coordinated U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, after allegations from Israel that Iran was nearing nuclear weapons capability.

"Assuming everything proceeds smoothly, which it will, I commend Israel and Iran for the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end what must be called 'THE 12 DAY WAR,'" Trump posted on Truth Social.

No immediate Israeli response was issued. Iran, however, confirmed it had agreed to the ceasefire, but Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned the agreement was conditional on Israel halting further military actions.

Speaking early Tuesday, Araqchi noted that if Israel ceased "illegal aggression" by 4 a.m. Tehran time (0030 GMT), Iran would end retaliatory responses. No Israeli strikes have been reported since that deadline passed.

"The final determination on halting our military operations is pending," Araqchi wrote on X.

A senior White House source said Trump negotiated the truce directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who agreed not to resume strikes provided Iran stopped its attacks.

Trump appeared to allow both nations a brief window to finish ongoing operations before initiating a phased ceasefire rollout.

Iran has long denied any nuclear weapons ambitions, though Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei recently declared that if Tehran chose to build such weapons, global powers couldn't stop them.

Israel, believed to be the region's only nuclear-armed country, has never signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty and neither confirms nor denies its nuclear arsenal.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani helped secure Iran's agreement through a call with Iranian leaders, a source briefed on the negotiations told Reuters.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff were in direct and indirect contact with Iranian counterparts, the U.S. official confirmed.

Neither Iran's U.N. mission nor Israel's embassy in Washington provided comment when contacted by Reuters.

Earlier on Monday, three senior Israeli officials hinted Israel would soon conclude its Iran campaign and had conveyed this to Washington. Channel 12 reported Netanyahu instructed ministers not to speak publicly following early Tuesday cabinet talks.

Images from Tehran on June 23 captured the toll of the war, showing streets emptied by fleeing civilians. Photo attribution was made to WANA via Reuters.

Markets welcomed the ceasefire. The S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% late Monday, indicating Wall Street might open higher Tuesday. Meanwhile, U.S. crude futures dropped to their lowest in more than a week, reflecting eased supply concerns.

Despite Trump's announcement, the region remains tense. Israeli military issued two urgent evacuation alerts for areas in Tehran between late Monday and early Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Israeli Army radio said sirens were activated in the Golan Heights over possible hostile aircraft activity.

Earlier Monday, Trump said he encouraged Israel to pursue peace. He dismissed Iran's earlier strike on a U.S. air base as minimal and thanked Tehran for advance notice.

Tehran's approach to the strike mirrored past tactics, attempting to retaliate without triggering uncontrollable escalation. Analysts believe Iran struck that balance.

Iran's counterattack came in response to U.S. bombers deploying 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iran's underground nuclear sites, in concert with Israel's broader air assault.

The air campaign forced much of Tehran's 10 million residents to flee, as repeated bombings devastated civilian areas.

Trump's team insists their actions focused solely on eliminating Iran's nuclear program, not pursuing a wider war.

"Iran was dangerously close to developing a nuclear weapon," Vice President Vance told Fox News. "Now, they can't, because we destroyed the required infrastructure."

However, Trump hinted Sunday that he supports regime change, noting Iran's clerical rulers have long opposed the U.S. since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Israel, meanwhile, emphasized its strikes—including on Tehran's infamous Evin prison—targeted the core of Iran's regime to undermine its power structure and long-term stability.

(With inputs from agencies)