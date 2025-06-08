Elon Musk Brawled with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Like a 'Rugby Player' at White House Which Was Too Much for Trump

Elon Musk allegedly body-checked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a tense confrontation at the White House, following accusations that Musk was a fraud—a fiery clash that reportedly triggered the billionaire's fallout with President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

The clash took place in mid-April after both Musk and Bessent pitched rival proposals for the Internal Revenue Service to Trump in the Oval Office. Trump ultimately went on to back Bessent's plan, according to former White House adviser Steve Bannon, who spoke to the Washington Post. After the meeting, the two men were reportedly heard insults at each other just outside the president's office, Bannon told the outlet.

Dirty Fight

"Scott said, 'You're a fraud. You're a total fraud,'" Bannon said, referencing the-then Department of Government Efficiency honcho's attempt to slash $1 trillion in federal spending.

According to the report, the argument turned physical when Musk, the world's richest person, allegedly slammed his shoulder into Bessent's ribs "like a rugby player." The Treasury Secretary reportedly retaliated, with Bannon telling the paper that the scuffle quickly intensified.

Bannon told the publication that it took several people to break up the playground scuffle between the two. Shortly afterward, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla was swiftly escorted out of the West Wing.

"President Trump heard about it and said, 'This is too much,'" said Bannon, who has long been critical of Musk and his involvement in Trump's campaign and presidency.

The latest revelations about Musk's dramatic departure from the White House surfaced just days after the X owner launched a multi-day tirade on social media targeting the president over his backing of the "big, beautiful" bill currently moving through Congress.

Trump Still Unhappy with Musk

The fallout has played out publicly online and intensified after Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that he felt "disappointed" in the former DOGE head, adding, "I've helped Elon a lot."

Musk responded by launching harsh criticism at the president, accusing the Trump administration of hiding documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claiming they contained references to Trump himself.

Trump fired back, saying Musk had "gone crazy" and warning that he might pull the "billions and billions" of dollars in federal contracts and subsidies that Musk's companies currently receive.

Bannon also called for a federal investigation into Musk's immigration background, insisting that he should be deported "without delay." Although Musk was born in South Africa, reports confirm that he holds U.S. citizenship.

The White House and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and representatives for Musk were also unavailable for immediate comment.